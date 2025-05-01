Scottie Scheffler scorches TPC Craig Ranch for solo lead at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Scheffler is keen to keep the pedal down over the next three days as he still sits winless in 2025 after his spectacular seven-win campaign in 2024. He has, however, started to put together a nice roster of results after a delayed start to the year because of a Christmastime hand injury. Scheffler has five top-10 results already this season, tied for the most on TOUR in 2025. The level-headed Scheffler said, however, he’s neither anxious nor eager to find the winner’s circle.