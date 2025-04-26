Zurich Classic of New Orleans: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
Brothers team up at the Zurich Classic
Written by Staff
Follow the action during the final round from the Big Easy of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the lone team event on the PGA TOUR schedule. Eighty teams of two face off in Four-ball (best ball) before switching to Foursomes (alternate shot) for the second round. Saturday’s third round will once again be Four-ball before returning to Foursomes for the final round.
Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin built a three-shot lead heading into Sunday Foursomes after a third-round 61. The teams of Jake Knapp/Frankie Capan and Ryo Hisatsune/Takumi Kanaya are tied at 24-under, three off the pace. Defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry holed an electric eagle putt on No. 18 to reach 22-under, looking to overcome the four-stroke deficit in Round 4.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SUNDAY (Foursomes)
Marquee group
- 10:46 a.m.: Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre and Brandt Snedeker/Chez Reavie
Featured groups
- 11:30 a.m.: Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin and Chris Gotterup/Quade Cummins
- 12:09 p.m.: Aaron Rai/Sahith Theegala and Sepp Straka/Brice Garnett
Featured holes
- Nos. 3 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)