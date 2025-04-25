Collin Morikawa's cut streak ends at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

After the opening round the duo seemed primed to do exactly that, as they opened with an 11-under 61 in the Four-ball format. Alas, the Foursomes format has long been a tricky one. They opened with a birdie on the par-4 10th and were even par after nine holes. But they made two double bogeys on the front nine (their second) after Kitayama hit tee shots on Nos. 4 and 6 into the water – their ultimate undoing.