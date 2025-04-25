Collin Morikawa's cut streak ends at Zurich Classic of New Orleans
2 Min Read
Team Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama makes birdie on No. 8 at Zurich Classic
Written by Adam Stanley
Collin Morikawa’s cuts-made streak has ended at 24, as he and partner Kurt Kitayama shot a 3-over 75 Friday at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
The duo finished at 8-under 136 and missed the cut by two shots, which fell at 10 under.
It was Morikawa’s first early exit on the PGA TOUR since the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2024.
Morikawa and Kitayama had finished tied for 23rd here a year ago, Morikawa’s best result at the Zurich Classic. The duo plays “pretty much every day” when they’re at home, Morikawa said in his pre-tournament press conference, and was eager to have a combination of success and fun this week.
After the opening round the duo seemed primed to do exactly that, as they opened with an 11-under 61 in the Four-ball format. Alas, the Foursomes format has long been a tricky one. They opened with a birdie on the par-4 10th and were even par after nine holes. But they made two double bogeys on the front nine (their second) after Kitayama hit tee shots on Nos. 4 and 6 into the water – their ultimate undoing.
Xander Schauffele has the longest active streak on TOUR, with 61 in a row – sixth all time. Scottie Scheffler has the second-most in a row with 52.
Justin Thomas, the winner of the RBC Heritage last week, now has the third-longest streak on TOUR with 17 in a row.
Morikawa has three top-10 finishes this season including a pair of runner-up results at The Sentry and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Other notables to miss the cut include Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore, Harry Higgs and Joel Dahmen, twins Jeremy and Yannik Paul, brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick and Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn, who were last year’s 54-hole leaders.