Play resumes at 5:15 p.m. ET after weather delay during final round of Zurich Classic

Sunday forecast: Patchy fog may be in place to start off Sunday, but any reduction is visibility would likely improve between 8-9 a.m. Otherwise expect partly cloudy skies in the morning and a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon along with an isolated coverage of pop-up showers and weak thunderstorms. Light winds in the morning will turn southeasterly in the afternoon, increasing to 7-12 mph along with occasional gusts to 15 mph. The temperature is forecast to reach a high in the mid-80s.