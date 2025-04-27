Play resumes at 5:15 p.m. ET after weather delay during final round of Zurich Classic
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
Update, 5:15 p.m. ET: Final-round play resumes at 5:15 p.m. ET.
The final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans was suspended Sunday afternoon due to inclement weather.
Final round play was officially suspended at 3:42 p.m. ET (2:42 p.m. local time) with lightning in the area. The PGA TOUR official forecast projected possible pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the greater New Orleans area.
At 29-under, Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin led by three shots through eight holes when play was suspended at TPC Louisiana. Jake Knapp and Frankie Capan III were in solo-second at 26-under. Defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were 24-under through 10 holes.
Read below for the full weather forecast for the final round.
Sunday forecast: Patchy fog may be in place to start off Sunday, but any reduction is visibility would likely improve between 8-9 a.m. Otherwise expect partly cloudy skies in the morning and a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon along with an isolated coverage of pop-up showers and weak thunderstorms. Light winds in the morning will turn southeasterly in the afternoon, increasing to 7-12 mph along with occasional gusts to 15 mph. The temperature is forecast to reach a high in the mid-80s.