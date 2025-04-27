PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Play resumes at 5:15 p.m. ET after weather delay during final round of Zurich Classic

    Written by Staff

    Update, 5:15 p.m. ET: Final-round play resumes at 5:15 p.m. ET.

    The final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans was suspended Sunday afternoon due to inclement weather.

    Final round play was officially suspended at 3:42 p.m. ET (2:42 p.m. local time) with lightning in the area. The PGA TOUR official forecast projected possible pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the greater New Orleans area.

    At 29-under, Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin led by three shots through eight holes when play was suspended at TPC Louisiana. Jake Knapp and Frankie Capan III were in solo-second at 26-under. Defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were 24-under through 10 holes.



    Read below for the full weather forecast for the final round.

    Sunday forecast: Patchy fog may be in place to start off Sunday, but any reduction is visibility would likely improve between 8-9 a.m. Otherwise expect partly cloudy skies in the morning and a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon along with an isolated coverage of pop-up showers and weak thunderstorms. Light winds in the morning will turn southeasterly in the afternoon, increasing to 7-12 mph along with occasional gusts to 15 mph. The temperature is forecast to reach a high in the mid-80s.