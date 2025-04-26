Play resumes after weather delay in Round 3 at Zurich Classic
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
Third-round play at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans was suspended due to lightning in the area at 2:15 p.m. local time and resumed at 3:47 p.m. The horn blew with lightning in the area within seven miles of TPC Louisiana.
Play resumed at 3:47 p.m. local time after a 92-minute delay. Practice facilities re-opened for players at 3:15 p.m.
At the time of the suspension, Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin led at 22-under with six other teams tied at 21-under. Twenty teams were within three shots of the lead when the horn blew. Defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were 20-under through 17 holes. McIlroy had 30 feet remaining on 18 for an eagle try to close out their day.
Read below for the full weather forecast for the remainder of the event.
Saturday forecast: Partly cloudy becoming a mix of sun and clouds for a portion of the afternoon. An isolated coverage of pop-up showers or weak thunderstorms is expected this afternoon, otherwise anticipate dry conditions with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s. Light winds this morning will shift from easterly to southeasterly in the afternoon, with a short period where the speed will increase to 7-12 mph.
Sunday forecast: Patchy fog may be in place to start off Sunday, but any reduction is visibility would likely improve between 8-9 a.m. Otherwise expect partly cloudy skies in the morning and a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon along with an isolated coverage of pop-up showers and weak thunderstorms. Light winds in the morning will turn southeasterly in the afternoon, increasing to 7-12 mph along with occasional gusts to 15 mph. The temperature is forecast to reach a high in the mid-80s.