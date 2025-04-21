Similarities, differences between Højgaard twins’ golf club setups
3 Min Read
A closer look at the Højgaard twins' equipment
Written by GolfWRX
In case you didn’t think club fitting was important, just take Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard for example. They’re literally identical twins, and although they have several similarities in their club setups, there are a few key differences that tell the real fitting story.
First, the similarities. They both rank inside the top-10 in club-head speed on the PGA TOUR (Rasmus, seventh, 123.77 mph and Nicolai, 10th, 123.21 mph), so they’re starting with a similar engine. They also both play with 10.5-degree Callaway “Triple Diamond” model drivers, they both use the same Callaway X-Forged iron models, they both use 7-woods, they both use Callaway Opus wedges, and they both use Odyssey mallet putters with a double-bend style hosel construction.
Now, you may read that and say, “Wow, they’re identical twins, and their equipment setups are identical, too!”
Well, not so fast.
Recently, PGATOUR.COM caught up with Callaway fitter Johnny Thompson to learn what’s actually different between the club setups of the Højgaard twins.
“Rasmus, if you look at his golf swing, his hands are a little higher, his plane is a little steeper, where (Nicolai's) is definitely flatter; it’s a shorter backswing and he gets a little deeper,” Thompson explained. “Because of that, I think it creates some differences with how their clubs are setup … with (Nicolai) being a little flatter, little deeper, little bit different delivery, he plays a Project X LZ (iron shaft). It helps him flight it up a little bit more. Where (Rasmus), being a little bit higher hands, naturally is going to hit it higher to start. He uses the KBS $-Taper (iron shaft). Similar flex, similar weight, but definitely two different shafts in terms of what they produce.”
Even though they’re identical twins, with nearly identical swing speeds, they still swing on different planes, have different delivery patterns, and they produce different launch trajectories. As such, Rasmus’ setup is geared slightly more toward minimizing launch and spin, whereas Nicolai’s setup is looking to maximize it.
“I would say it’s more probably our golf swings creating different flights, so therefore we have to fit it for whatever flight and whatever spin we put on the ball,” Nicolai told PGATOUR.COM. “Our swings are completely different. [The clubs] have to be so perfect for whoever’s going to play them. It’s so important to get fitted correctly.”
It’s not just the shafts, either. Although they both use Callaway Opus wedges, Rasmus – who’s a bit steeper with his swing than his brother – uses an X grind with 12 degrees of bounce on his lob wedge, whereas Nicolai, with a flatter swing, uses a low-bounce T grind. Nicolai also uses a 16.5-degree fairway wood to gain a touch more height on his fairway wood shots, while Rasmus uses a 15-degree model.
Take an even closer look into their individual setups below to see the full range of differences between the setups of Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard.
What's in Nicolai Højgaard's bag:
Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Black 7X
3-Wood: Callaway Elyte 3HL (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White 80TX
7-Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro 80TX
Irons: Callaway X-Forged ’24 (4-PW)
Shafts: Project X LZ 6.5
A look at Nicolai Højgaard's Callaway X-Forged 2024 (4-PW) irons. (Credit GolfWRX)
Wedges: Callaway Opus Raw (50, 56 and 60-6T)
Shafts: Project X LZ 6.5
Putter: Odyssey Ai One Jailbird Mini
Golf ball: Callaway Chrome Tour X
What's in Rasmus Højgaard's bag:
Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 60TX
A look at Rasmus Højgaard's Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees) driver. (Credit GolfWRX)
3-Wood: Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond (15 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD-VF 8TX
7-Wood: Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond (21 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 85TX
Irons: Callaway X-Forged ’24 (4-PW)
Shafts: KBS $-Taper 130
Wedges: Callaway Opus Raw (52, 56 and 60-12X degrees)
Shafts: KBS Wedge 130X
Putter: Odyssey Ai-One Milled 8T DB
Golf ball: Callaway Chrome Tour X