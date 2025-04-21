Similarities, differences between Højgaard twins’ golf club setups

“Rasmus, if you look at his golf swing, his hands are a little higher, his plane is a little steeper, where (Nicolai's) is definitely flatter; it’s a shorter backswing and he gets a little deeper,” Thompson explained. “Because of that, I think it creates some differences with how their clubs are setup … with (Nicolai) being a little flatter, little deeper, little bit different delivery, he plays a Project X LZ (iron shaft). It helps him flight it up a little bit more. Where (Rasmus), being a little bit higher hands, naturally is going to hit it higher to start. He uses the KBS $-Taper (iron shaft). Similar flex, similar weight, but definitely two different shafts in terms of what they produce.”