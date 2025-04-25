Zurich Classic of New Orleans: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
Written by Staff
Follow the action in the Big Easy for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the lone team event on the PGA TOUR schedule.
Eighty teams of two face off in Four-ball (best ball) before switching to Foursomes (alternate shot) for the second round. Saturday’s third round will once again be Four-ball before returning to Foursomes for the final round. The field features Ryder Cup heroes, Presidents Cup pairs, countrymen, fan favorites and even two sets of twin brothers. Given the format and the teams, it’s set to be a special week.
After Round 2, PGA TOUR rookies Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo lead by at 17-under over Andrew Novak/Ben Griffin. Twins Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard are in solo third after a 1-under 70. Defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry trail by six strokes at 11-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SATURDAY (Four-ball)
Marquee group
- 10:28 a.m.: Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry; Cam Davis/Adam Svensson
Featured groups
- 9:55 a.m.: Nico Echavarria/Max Greyserman; Kevin Tway/Bud Cauley
- Pick up Jake Knapp/Frankie Capan III; Aaron Rai/Sahith Theegala (11:33 a.m.)
- 10:54 a.m.: Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre; Nate Lashley/Hayden Springer
Featured holes
- Nos. 3 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)