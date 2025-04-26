PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Andrew Novak, Ben Griffin shoot 61 in Zurich Classic Four-ball to take three-shot lead

1 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

Andrew Novak goes up and in for birdie at Zurich Classic to take the lead for his team

    Written by Associated Press

    AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin shot an 11-under 61 in Saturday Four-ball to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the PGA TOUR's only team event.

    Each chasing their first PGA TOUR title, Novak and Griffin took a 27-under 189 total into the Foursomes (alternate shot) finale Sunday at TPC Louisiana.

    Novak is coming off a playoff loss last week to Justin Thomas in the RBC Heritage, his second straight top-three finish.


    Ben Griffin makes birdie on No. 17 at Zurich Classic

    Masters champion Rory McIlroy and fellow Irishman Shane Lowry, the defending champions, were five strokes back after a 61. McIlroy returned from a weather delay of about 90 minutes to make a 30-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th.

    “The last thing on my mind during the delay was the putt and, then once I got back out there, I sort of concentrated on it and made sure I did what I needed to do,” McIlroy said. “Just a bonus for it to go in.”

    Jake Knapp and Frankie Capan III had a 60 to join the Japanese duo of Ryo Hisatsune and Takumi Kanaya at 24-under. Hisatsune and Kanaya shot 61.

    Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo, the PGA TOUR rookies who led after each of the first two days, had a 66 to drop into a tie for fourth at 23-under. They set the tournament better-ball record Thursday with a 58.

    Danish identical twins Nicolai and Rasmus Høgaard also were 23-under. They shot 64.