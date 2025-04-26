Andrew Novak, Ben Griffin shoot 61 in Zurich Classic Four-ball to take three-shot lead
1 Min Read
Andrew Novak goes up and in for birdie at Zurich Classic to take the lead for his team
Written by Associated Press
AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin shot an 11-under 61 in Saturday Four-ball to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the PGA TOUR's only team event.
Each chasing their first PGA TOUR title, Novak and Griffin took a 27-under 189 total into the Foursomes (alternate shot) finale Sunday at TPC Louisiana.
Novak is coming off a playoff loss last week to Justin Thomas in the RBC Heritage, his second straight top-three finish.
Ben Griffin makes birdie on No. 17 at Zurich Classic
Masters champion Rory McIlroy and fellow Irishman Shane Lowry, the defending champions, were five strokes back after a 61. McIlroy returned from a weather delay of about 90 minutes to make a 30-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th.
“The last thing on my mind during the delay was the putt and, then once I got back out there, I sort of concentrated on it and made sure I did what I needed to do,” McIlroy said. “Just a bonus for it to go in.”
Jake Knapp and Frankie Capan III had a 60 to join the Japanese duo of Ryo Hisatsune and Takumi Kanaya at 24-under. Hisatsune and Kanaya shot 61.
Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo, the PGA TOUR rookies who led after each of the first two days, had a 66 to drop into a tie for fourth at 23-under. They set the tournament better-ball record Thursday with a 58.
Danish identical twins Nicolai and Rasmus Høgaard also were 23-under. They shot 64.