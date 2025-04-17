RBC Heritage: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2
The PGA TOUR rolls on to the next Signature Event, the fan-favorite RBC Heritage. Hosted at iconic Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina, the Jack Nicklaus/Pete Dye design returns to center stage, ready to welcome the world's best as they tee off in pursuit of the tartan jacket. The spoils also include 700 FedExCup points for whoever can conquer the tight, Lowcountry-laid track.
Justin Thomas took a three-stroke lead, matching the course record at Harbour Town with a 10-under 61 that included 11 birdies. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler, in search of his first win of the season, sits in a tie for second place at 7-under alongside Russell Henley. Past champions Matt Fitzpatrick and Jordan Spieth finished at 5-under and 4-under, respectively.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET):
Special programming alert:
Television:
- Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
Marquee group
- 10:15 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Xander Schauffele
Featured groups
- 10:25 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala
- 10:40 a.m.: Justin Rose, Min Woo Lee
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)