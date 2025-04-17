PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

RBC Heritage: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

1 Min Read

Latest

All-time shots from RBC Heritage

    Written by Staff

    The PGA TOUR rolls on to the next Signature Event, the fan-favorite RBC Heritage. Hosted at iconic Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina, the Jack Nicklaus/Pete Dye design returns to center stage, ready to welcome the world's best as they tee off in pursuit of the tartan jacket. The spoils also include 700 FedExCup points for whoever can conquer the tight, Lowcountry-laid track.

    Justin Thomas took a three-stroke lead, matching the course record at Harbour Town with a 10-under 61 that included 11 birdies. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler, in search of his first win of the season, sits in a tie for second place at 7-under alongside Russell Henley. Past champions Matt Fitzpatrick and Jordan Spieth finished at 5-under and 4-under, respectively.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Special programming alert:

      • Take an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at one of the most iconic seasons in golf. Tiger Woods changed the golf landscape in 2000, securing nine victories, including three major championships, and breaking several PGA TOUR records. Twenty-five years later, 'TIGER 2000' revisits that legendary season with a fresh perspective, featuring new interviews with Woods, his inner circle, rivals and peers.

    Television:

    • Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 2Marquee group: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    Marquee group

    • 10:15 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Xander Schauffele

    Featured groups

    • 10:25 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala
    • 10:40 a.m.: Justin Rose, Min Woo Lee

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    R1
    Official

    RBC Heritage

    1

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T5

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T10

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T10

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T10

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T10

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T10

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T10

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F
