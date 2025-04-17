RBC Heritage: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

The PGA TOUR rolls on to the next Signature Event, the fan-favorite RBC Heritage. Hosted at iconic Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina, the Jack Nicklaus/Pete Dye design returns to center stage, ready to welcome the world's best as they tee off in pursuit of the tartan jacket. The spoils also include 700 FedExCup points for whoever can conquer the tight, Lowcountry-laid track.