RBC Heritage: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

The PGA TOUR gears up for an exciting finale at the fifth Signature Event of the season, the fan-favorite RBC Heritage. Hosted at iconic Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina, the Jack Nicklaus/Pete Dye design has proven a spectacular test for the world's best as they prepare for one final round to decide who earns the tartan jacket. The spoils also include 700 FedExCup points for whoever can conquer the tight, Lowcountry-laid track.