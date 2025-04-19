RBC Heritage: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
The PGA TOUR gears up for an exciting finale at the fifth Signature Event of the season, the fan-favorite RBC Heritage. Hosted at iconic Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina, the Jack Nicklaus/Pete Dye design has proven a spectacular test for the world's best as they prepare for one final round to decide who earns the tartan jacket. The spoils also include 700 FedExCup points for whoever can conquer the tight, Lowcountry-laid track.
Si Woo Kim, a four-time PGA TOUR winner, raced out to the solo lead at the RBC Heritage with a 5-under 66. He finished at 15-under, one clear of Andrew Novak and Justin Thomas. Maverick McNealy finished at 13-under, two off the pace, and defending champion Scottie Scheffler heads to the final round at 11-under, four back of Kim as he searches for his first win of the season.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET):
Special programming alert:
- Tune in to CBS at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 20, for "PGA TOUR ORIGINALS: TIGER 2000 presented by Genesis"
- Take an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at one of the most iconic seasons in golf. Tiger Woods changed the golf landscape in 2000, securing nine victories, including three major championships, and breaking several PGA TOUR records. Twenty-five years later, "TIGER 2000" revisits that legendary season with a fresh perspective, featuring new interviews with Woods, his inner circle, rivals and peers.
Tune in to 'PGA TOUR ORIGINALS: TIGER 2000 presented by Genesis'
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
Marquee group
- 9:05 a.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Gary Woodland
Featured groups
- 8:25 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Matthieu Pavon
- 8:55 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Harris English
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)