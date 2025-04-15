Speed of play update: PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour test Speed of Play Working Group recommendations this week

The Korn Ferry Tour will begin testing the revised Pace of Play Policy – which will be in effect for the remainder of the 2025 season – at this week’s LECOM Suncoast Classic. PGA TOUR Americas adopted the revised Pace of Play Policy prior to the start of its 2025 season. Data will be collected across the two Tours to evaluate the overall impact on pace of play, which could lead to a new Pace of Play Policy being implemented on the PGA TOUR as early as 2026. The TOUR previously announced a reduction in field sizes starting in 2026 to help the overall flow of play and better account for events with limited daylight.