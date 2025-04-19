Leader Justin Thomas assessed one-stroke penalty during third round of RBC Heritage
Written by Paul Hodowanic
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Overnight leader Justin Thomas was assessed a one-stroke penalty after causing his ball to move on the second hole of his third round at the RBC Heritage.
Thomas’ ball moved while he was removing a loose impediment from a waste area on the second hole. Thomas noticed the movement and called in a rules official to discuss the situation. After reviewing video footage, Thomas was assessed a one-stroke penalty.
The penalty changed what would have been a birdie on the par-5 second hole to a par. Thomas hit his approach from the waste area near the green, chipped to within 4 feet and made his putt.
Thomas was even par through two holes, 12-under overall and tied with Si Woo Kim, who began birdie-birdie.
Thomas is searching for his first PGA TOUR victory since the 2022 PGA Championship.