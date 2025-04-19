PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Leader Justin Thomas assessed one-stroke penalty during third round of RBC Heritage

Justin Thomas assessed one-stroke penalty Saturday at RBC Heritage

    HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Overnight leader Justin Thomas was assessed a one-stroke penalty after causing his ball to move on the second hole of his third round at the RBC Heritage.

    Thomas’ ball moved while he was removing a loose impediment from a waste area on the second hole. Thomas noticed the movement and called in a rules official to discuss the situation. After reviewing video footage, Thomas was assessed a one-stroke penalty.

    The penalty changed what would have been a birdie on the par-5 second hole to a par. Thomas hit his approach from the waste area near the green, chipped to within 4 feet and made his putt.

    Thomas was even par through two holes, 12-under overall and tied with Si Woo Kim, who began birdie-birdie.

    Thomas is searching for his first PGA TOUR victory since the 2022 PGA Championship.

