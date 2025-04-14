The First Look: RBC Heritage

FIELD NOTES: Scottie Scheffler returns as defending champion at the RBC Heritage looking for his first win of 2025. Scheffler finished fourth alone at the Masters in his title defense at Augusta National – his fourth top 10 of 2025 – and seems to be rounding into form heading into this springtime stretch. … After his playoff loss at the Masters, Justin Rose – who made an incredible 10 birdies Sunday at Augusta National – returns to action. Rose has three top 10s so far this season (in fact, the other two, after the Masters, both came at Signature Events – the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard). Rose has been coming to Harbour Town since 2004. … There is plenty of star power making the quick trip from Augusta to Hilton Head Island, including Sungjae Im, who finished T5 (his third top-five finish of the season) and has had four straight top 25s at Harbour Town … Others who finished in the top 10 at the Masters and are teeing it up at the RBC Heritage include Corey Conners, Jason Day, Xander Schauffele and Ludvig Åberg, who finished T10 in his RBC Heritage debut last season. … Speaking of Schauffele, he appears to be back in form after a slow start to 2025 due to injury. He finished T12 at the Valspar Championship before finishing T8 at the Masters, his first top 10 of the season.