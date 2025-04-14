The First Look: RBC Heritage
5 Min Read
2024 RBC Heritage tournament recap
Written by Adam Stanley
It’s quite the change for so many in the field coming from the Masters to Harbour Town Golf Links for the RBC Heritage, with the low-country chill a welcome change after Augusta National Golf Club was playing firm and fast through the weekend and was its usual major-championship best.
It’s another Signature Event on the PGA TOUR schedule, however, and the best in the game are all gathered at the RBC Heritage for another special week – led by defending champion Scottie Scheffler.
Here’s everything else you need to know with the TOUR returning to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
FIELD NOTES: Scottie Scheffler returns as defending champion at the RBC Heritage looking for his first win of 2025. Scheffler finished fourth alone at the Masters in his title defense at Augusta National – his fourth top 10 of 2025 – and seems to be rounding into form heading into this springtime stretch. … After his playoff loss at the Masters, Justin Rose – who made an incredible 10 birdies Sunday at Augusta National – returns to action. Rose has three top 10s so far this season (in fact, the other two, after the Masters, both came at Signature Events – the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard). Rose has been coming to Harbour Town since 2004. … There is plenty of star power making the quick trip from Augusta to Hilton Head Island, including Sungjae Im, who finished T5 (his third top-five finish of the season) and has had four straight top 25s at Harbour Town … Others who finished in the top 10 at the Masters and are teeing it up at the RBC Heritage include Corey Conners, Jason Day, Xander Schauffele and Ludvig Åberg, who finished T10 in his RBC Heritage debut last season. … Speaking of Schauffele, he appears to be back in form after a slow start to 2025 due to injury. He finished T12 at the Valspar Championship before finishing T8 at the Masters, his first top 10 of the season.
|HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|World Ranking
|FedExCup
|1. Scottie Scheffler
|2. Sepp Straka
|3. Xander Schauffele
|3. Ludvig Åberg
|4. Collin Morikawa
|4. Scottie Scheffler
|5. Ludvig Åberg
|5. Russell Henley
|7. Russell Henley
|6. Corey Conners
|8. Justin Thomas
|7. Collin Morikawa
|9. Viktor Hovland
|8. J.J. Spaun
|10. Maverick McNealy
|9. Justin Rose
|T12. Justin Rose
|11. Justin Thomas
|T12. Tommy Fleetwood
|12. Michael Kim
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Rickie Fowler is back in action at the RBC Heritage. It’s his ninth career start at Harbour Town, and Fowler has notched two top-20 results in a row. Fowler has two top-25 results so far this season. … Mackenzie Hughes is coming into the RBC Heritage off his best result of the season so far, a 10th at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. This will be his eighth spin around Harbour Town in his PGA TOUR career. … Jordan Spieth returns to a golf course he’s awfully familiar with – and where he’s had a ton of success. Last year notwithstanding, Spieth went 1-2 in his previous two trips to Harbour Town (in 2022 and 2023, respectively). He also has three other top-12 finishes in his career at the RBC Heritage.
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: The Aon Swing 5 was confirmed after the Valero Texas Open with Ryan Gerard, Karl Vilips, Gary Woodland, Ryo Hisatune and Sami Valimaki earning their way into the RBC Heritage. … J.J. Spaun topped the Aon Next 10 list, with Rose zipping all the way up to second after his playoff loss to Rory McIlroy at Augusta National. … Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy, Nick Taylor, Lucas Glover, Min Woo Lee, Harris English, Daniel Berger and Joe Highsmith rounded out the rest of the group. … The next Signature Event on the PGA TOUR schedule is the Truist Championship. The Aon Next 10 will come from the FedExCup standings through THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, while the Aon Swing 5 will feature the top FedExCup points earners from the Corales Puntacana Championship, Zurich Classic of New Orleans and THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10 UPDATES: With his solo-fourth at the Masters, Scheffler moved from No. 10 to No. 4 in the standings. Although Scheffler had a delayed start to his 2025 campaign due to his Christmastime injury, he has now notched four top-10 finishes in seven starts. … With his playoff loss to Rory McIlroy, Rose moved all the way from No. 33 to No. 9 in the standings, his first time earning his way into the TOUR TOP 10 so far this season. This was his third top-10 finish of the year. … Justin Thomas was the lone golfer bumped from the TOUR TOP 10, moving from No. 9 to No. 11, but he’s just 30 points back of Hideki Matsuyama at No. 10. Matsuyama remains the only person to be inside the TOUR TOP 10 every week so far this season.
COURSE: Harbour Town Golf Links, par 71, 7,213 yards. The iconic Pete Dye/Jack Nicklaus design – lengthened slightly last year – has hosted the RBC Heritage since the 1960s. It continues to challenge the best golfers in the world with its tight fairways, strategically-placed bunkers and small, contoured putting surfaces. New for 2025: Fairway bunkers on Nos. 2 and 6 have been converted back to waste areas.
A few weeks after the conclusion of the 2025 RBC Heritage, Harbour Town is set to be closed for an extensive restoration project that will be overseen by Davis Love III and his design company. That project means all the greens and bunkers are set to be rebuilt. Tees will also be laser-levelled and bulkheads will be replaced.
72-HOLE RECORD: 262, Webb Simpson (2020)
18-HOLE RECORD: 61, David Frost (Round 2, 1994), Troy Merritt (Round 2, 2015).
LAST TIME: Scheffler kept his momentum going from winning the green jacket the week prior to capture the 2024 RBC Heritage by three shots. It was Scheffler’s fourth win in his previous five starts (the exception was a runner up). He fired a 3-under 68 in the final round, a solid back-up effort after shooting a Saturday 63, the round of the day by three shots. Victory was inevitable for Scheffler has he had a five-shot lead with three holes left when the final round was suspended due to darkness after being delayed two-and-a-half hours due to storms Sunday afternoon. Sahith Theegala finished second at 16-under 268, while Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay were a shot further back at 15 under and tied for third.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Special programming alert: Wednesday, 3:30-5 p.m., to "Live: On the Range from RBC Heritage presented by ReliaQuest."
- Get up close and personal with your favorite PGA TOUR stars as they dial in their game at Harbour Town during "Live: On the Range from RBC Heritage presented by ReliaQuest," from 3:30-5 p.m. on PGA TOUR YouTube, GOLF Channel and FAST networks.
- Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.