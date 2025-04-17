Justin Thomas ties course-record 61 in RBC Heritage first round

Thomas made 11 birdies in a 10-under 61 at Harbour Town, setting a new course record at the seaside South Carolinian venue. Thomas started fast with four birdies in his first five holes, and he added birdies at Nos. 7 and 9 to turn in 6-under 30. After a bogey at No. 10, Thomas rebounded with birdies on Nos. 12, 13, 15, 16 and 17 – the first four came from inside 15 feet, and he drained a 37-foot birdie at the par-3 17th. Thomas had a 5-foot birdie try at the last for the course record alone, but he couldn’t convert.