Draws and Fades: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas on equal footing in eyes of oddsmakers

Harman just won two weeks ago at the Valero Texas Open and started quickly Thursday, playing his first five holes in 4 under. He led the field in Strokes Gained: Around the Green, which can be an important stat at Harbour Town, given that the tiny greens are going to be hard to find in regulation for even the most accurate players. Harman actually lost ground with putter, but his tee-to-green work was more than solid. This is a tempting price on a player with some recent momentum who has finished T-13 or better in three of his last four trips to Harbour Town.