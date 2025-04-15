RBC Heritage: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1

Scottie Scheffler will defend his title from 2024 as he looks to hold off a pack of hungry stars arriving at Harbour Town fresh off the challenge of Augusta National. Ludvig Åberg, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland and Masters runner-up Justin Rose are just a few of the heavy hitters making their way to South Carolina in pursuit of the tartan jacket. The spoils also include 700 FedExCup points for whomever can conquer the tight, Lowcountry-laid track.