RBC Heritage: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - JUNE 20: A general view of the lighthouse during the third round of the RBC Heritage on June 20, 2020 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

    The PGA TOUR rolls on to the next Signature Event, the fan-favorite RBC Heritage. Hosted at iconic Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina, the Pete Dye design returns to centerstage, ready to welcome the world's best.

    Scottie Scheffler will defend his title from 2024 as he looks to hold off a pack of hungry stars arriving at Harbour Town fresh off the challenge of Augusta National. Ludvig Åberg, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland and Masters runner-up Justin Rose are just a few of the heavy hitters making their way to South Carolina in pursuit of the tartan jacket. The spoils also include 700 FedExCup points for whomever can conquer the tight, Lowcountry-laid track.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Special programming alert: Wednesday, 3:30-5 p.m., to "Live: On the Range from RBC Heritage presented by ReliaQuest."
      • Get up close and personal with your favorite PGA TOUR stars as they dial in their game at Harbour Town during "Live: On the Range from RBC Heritage presented by ReliaQuest." Watch on PGA TOUR YouTube, GOLF Channel and FAST networks.
    • Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 2Marquee group: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

