WiretoWire: Rory McIlroy completes career Grand Slam in Masters playoff

McIlroy played alongside DeChambeau in Sunday’s final group at Augusta National, and the Northern Irishman rebounded from an opening double bogey to turn in 1-under 35 and build a four-shot lead early on the back nine. The plot thickened as McIlroy made bogey at the par-4 11th and a potentially devastating double bogey at the par-5 13th, laying up and then dunking his third shot into the water. He followed with another bogey at 14, but he bounced back with a birdie-par-birdie stretch on Nos. 15-17 to move to the precipice of golf immortality. After a bogey at the 18th though – pushing a wedge approach into a greenside bunker and then missing a 5-footer for par – McIlroy needed extra holes to complete the career Grand Slam.