Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler returns to Harbour Town as betting favorite

The RBC Heritage typically provides a relaxing, decompressing 72 holes at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, after the first major of the year. Not anymore! In search of his first win of the season, the top choice at FanDuel Sportsbook is none other than defending champ, Scottie Scheffler (+360).
Last April, the Texan arrived with a green jacket, cardigan sweater and the gold trophy from his victory at THE PLAYERS Championship. He left the Lowcountry with the lowest total and added a tartan jacket, his fourth win of the year. After presenting the 2025 green jacket to Rory McIlroy on Sunday, Scheffler will have one less elite player to worry about as McIlroy is not among the 72-man field. Still the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Rankings, Scheffler has cashed T25 or better in seven events in 2025 and shared second at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Only one player is happy with the results the week following a major championship. Collin Morikawa (+1100) posted four rounds of par or better and shared 14th place, his sixth consecutive T17 or better payday in 2025. Leading the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green and SG: Tee to Green, the two-time major champion has the game to navigate the tight, tree-lined fairways and second-smallest greens on TOUR. Never missing the cut in five previous starts at Harbour Town, he sat third entering the final round last year before fading to ninth, his second top-10 result in the last four years. Seven of the previous eight winners in April were 27 or 28 years old. Morikawa is 28.
The rib injury that sidelined Xander Schauffele (+1100) for most of January and the entire month of February appears to be fully healed. Rounding into championship form, he earned a share of eighth place at the Masters, his first top-10 payday in five starts in 2025. After squaring six bogeys in Round 1, he only made two more, plus a double on Sunday, over the final 54 holes. Playing the last two years at Harbour Town, he signed for solo fourth in 2023 and T18 in 2024. All 72 players will play 72 holes this week so his current streak of 61 events will remain intact. Only 82 more to go to catch Tiger Woods’ record!
For the second consecutive year, Ludvig Åberg (+1200) pressed the lead at the Masters on Sunday. For the second year running, the young Swede learned a valuable lesson on the second nine and finished five shots back of the playoff. In 2024, at Harbour Town, he was in the mix again. Sitting three shots off Scheffler’s 54-hole lead, he played his final six holes in four-over-par and posted 1-over 72 on Sunday to finish in a share of 10th place. The winner at Torrey Pines in a Signature Event this season, his confidence is gaining like his strokes off the tee (eighth on TOUR).
Like Morikawa, Justin Thomas (+1800) has a trophy case with two major championships plus a pair of runner-up finishes in 2025. Searching for his first victory since the 2022 PGA Championship, he returns to Hilton Head on a run of T35, T25, and T5 in 2024, which included closing with a round of 65 to ensure his best payday from six starts. Flushing a week where the disappointment of T36 at Augusta National came with 15 bogeys to 11 birdies and one eagle is the next logical step to contending and winning again.
Patrick Cantlay (+2000) is the most decorated player in the field not to win a tartan jacket. After a West Coast Swing included a pair of T5 results, Cantlay only bested T31 once in his last four on TOUR, including T36 last week at the Masters. Making his eighth start on Hilton Head Island, the Californian, regardless of his disappointments at Augusta National the week prior, has graced the podium five times and never collected worse than T7. His ability to navigate and plot his way around the Pete Dye/Jack Nicklaus layout each April is successful whether Mother Nature cooperates, or not.
Playing in the penultimate group on Sunday at the Masters, Corey Conners (+2200) earned his fifth top-10 payday from 10 starts in 2025. The Canadian, who resides in the top 20 in both Fairways and GIR, has entered or qualified for every event at Harbour Town since 2018 and will extend his streak of paydays to six straight this week. His game heats up as winter turns to spring. His two wins on TOUR are the week BEFORE the Masters in San Antonio.
The top choices this week all played last week at Augusta National. Other top finishers from the Masters include Justin Rose (+6500), who will be a fan favorite this week after dueling with McIlroy down the stretch and into overtime. Sungjae Im (+4500), who cashed T5, was one of only two players to post all four rounds in red figures last week.
Recent winners in the field include 2023 champion Matt Fitzpatrick (+8000) and 2022 victor Jordan Spieth (+4000).
The RBC Heritage is not the only PGA TOUR event contested this week, as a full field will head to the Dominican Republic for the Corales Puntacana Championship. Keith Mitchell (+1400) is the early betting favorite there, followed by Alex Smalley (+1800), Ben Griffin (+2000) and Harry Hall (+2200).
