Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler returns to Harbour Town as betting favorite

Only one player is happy with the results the week following a major championship. Collin Morikawa (+1100) posted four rounds of par or better and shared 14th place, his sixth consecutive T17 or better payday in 2025. Leading the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green and SG: Tee to Green, the two-time major champion has the game to navigate the tight, tree-lined fairways and second-smallest greens on TOUR. Never missing the cut in five previous starts at Harbour Town, he sat third entering the final round last year before fading to ninth, his second top-10 result in the last four years. Seven of the previous eight winners in April were 27 or 28 years old. Morikawa is 28.