Power Rankings: RBC Heritage

There is no cut at the RBC Heritage, so all golfers who complete the tournament will bank FedExCup points and official earnings, with the winner receiving 700 and $3.6 million, respectively. With favorable conditions throughout, Harbour Town’s best self will be on full display. Sunshine will dominate through at least Saturday, and winds will rotate from a gentle push from the east in the opening round to southerly directions for the remainder. Clouds could slide overhead by Sunday, but rain is not expected at any time. Daytime highs are forecast to rise gradually but perhaps remain in the 70s for every round.