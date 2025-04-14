Power Rankings: RBC Heritage
3 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler’s 2024 winning moments
Written by Rob Bolton
Whew! What a Sunday at the Masters.
Most years, the 150-mile road trip from Augusta National Golf Club to Harbour Town Golf Links doubles as a decompression corridor for the professional golfers who need a minute to recover from the first major of the year, but this time, golf fans will ride shotgun, at least in spirit because they are also spent. However, they won’t have to sit on the edge of their seats for the journey, like they did as Rory McIlroy prevailed and completed the career Grand Slam.
Ironically (or perhaps prophetically), McIlroy didn’t commit to the RBC Heritage, so he has a week off to celebrate in earnest, but 56 competitors who played the Masters will be on Hilton Head Island for the fifth Signature Event of the season. What they should expect, what’s in store for the fabled track and more are detailed below.
We have to wait to watch McIlroy compete again, but it shouldn’t be long as he’s scheduled to defend his title with Shane Lowry at next week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Until then and as noted above, look for Lowry at Harbour Town in the South Carolina Lowcountry.
The par 71 measuring 7,213 yards is equipped with greens that average just 3,700 square feet. In conjunction with its routing by land and by air around mature trees – a handful of which block straight ball flights on approach – Harbour Town is where sharpshooters step forward. Irons play way up into small targets, while precision pays off course management.
If there’s such a thing as the opposite of a putting contest, this is it, but Bermudagrass greens are overseeded and ready to run up to 12½ feet on the Stimpmeter, anyway. The worst of the rough is just a 1 1/4-inch high for the second consecutive edition.
There is no cut at the RBC Heritage, so all golfers who complete the tournament will bank FedExCup points and official earnings, with the winner receiving 700 and $3.6 million, respectively. With favorable conditions throughout, Harbour Town’s best self will be on full display. Sunshine will dominate through at least Saturday, and winds will rotate from a gentle push from the east in the opening round to southerly directions for the remainder. Clouds could slide overhead by Sunday, but rain is not expected at any time. Daytime highs are forecast to rise gradually but perhaps remain in the 70s for every round.
In conditions like these and with a field of this caliber, the scoring average projects to land sub-70. Last year’s clip of 69.351 was efforted in similarly benign conditions, at least through the first three rounds before inclement weather forced a fifth day of competition to determine the winner on Monday. No such long-range worry this week.
Bunkering on three holes on the outward nine received some attention since Scottie Scheffler posed for pictures in the tartan jacket a year ago, but the most significant changes will be experienced next year. In early May, a complete restoration under the eye of five-time RBC Heritage champion Davis Love III and his design firm will begin. The course will be closed for about six months so that all tees, bunkers and greens are rebuilt respectful to architect Pete Dye's original vision some 55 years after his test debuted.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.com’s Rob Bolton previews and recaps every tournament. Refer to the timing of his contributions below. He’s also active as @RobBoltonGolf on X where you can connect with him.
- MONDAY: Power Rankings (Heritage)
- TUESDAY*: Power Rankings (Corales); Fantasy Insider
- SUNDAY: Payouts and Points (Heritage); Payouts and Points (Corales); Qualifiers
* Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore, which also publishes on Tuesday.