Horses for Courses: Patrick Cantlay an automatic play in his return to Harbour Town

Last year’s tartan jacket winner, Scottie Scheffler (+360), leads a field of 72 players for the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The Texan has posted seven of eight scores in the 60s and owns an aggregate of 31-under across the last two events (win-T11). On his march to victory last April, he squared one bogey and one double and won comfortably by three shots. He was the first champion in a decade to lead the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and Approach. The No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking co-led the field in Par-5 Scoring, becoming the sixth consecutive champion to rank inside the top 10.