Corales Puntacana Championship: How to watch, tee times, TV times, leaderboard and more
1 Min Read
Billy Horschel finds the winner's circle once again at Corales Puntacana
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The second Additional Event of the 2025 PGA TOUR season heads to the Dominican Republic for the Corales Puntacana Championship, which is contested alongside the RBC Heritage. With valuable FedExCup points up for grabs, rising PGA TOUR stars look to jump-start their season and play their way into the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10 to earn spots in the next Signature Event, the Truist Championship.
Played at Corales Golf Course, the par-72 track stretches to 7,670 yards and is one of the longest courses on the PGA TOUR. The course – opened in 2010 and designed by Tom Fazio – is open off the tee but features difficult green complexes and, often, a challenging wind. The course boasts six oceanside holes and plenty of natural beauty. The "Devil’s Elbow," the closing three-hole stretch at Corales Puntacana, will once again be in the spotlight.
How to watch (all times ET):
Television and streaming:
- Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel, NBC Sports App)
- Saturday-Sunday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel, NBC Sports App)