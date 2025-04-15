PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Corales Puntacana Championship: How to watch, tee times, TV times, leaderboard and more

1 Min Read

Latest

Billy Horschel finds the winner's circle once again at Corales Puntacana

Billy Horschel finds the winner's circle once again at Corales Puntacana

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The second Additional Event of the 2025 PGA TOUR season heads to the Dominican Republic for the Corales Puntacana Championship, which is contested alongside the RBC Heritage. With valuable FedExCup points up for grabs, rising PGA TOUR stars look to jump-start their season and play their way into the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10 to earn spots in the next Signature Event, the Truist Championship.

    Played at Corales Golf Course, the par-72 track stretches to 7,670 yards and is one of the longest courses on the PGA TOUR. The course – opened in 2010 and designed by Tom Fazio – is open off the tee but features difficult green complexes and, often, a challenging wind. The course boasts six oceanside holes and plenty of natural beauty. The "Devil’s Elbow," the closing three-hole stretch at Corales Puntacana, will once again be in the spotlight.

    How to watch (all times ET):

    Television and streaming:

    • Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel, NBC Sports App)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel, NBC Sports App)

