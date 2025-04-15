Corales Puntacana Championship: How to watch, tee times, TV times, leaderboard and more

Played at Corales Golf Course, the par-72 track stretches to 7,670 yards and is one of the longest courses on the PGA TOUR. The course – opened in 2010 and designed by Tom Fazio – is open off the tee but features difficult green complexes and, often, a challenging wind. The course boasts six oceanside holes and plenty of natural beauty. The "Devil’s Elbow," the closing three-hole stretch at Corales Puntacana, will once again be in the spotlight.