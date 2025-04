Purse breakdown: Corales Puntacana Championship

The second Additional Event of the 2025 PGA TOUR season heads to the Dominican Republic for the Corales Puntacana Championship, which is contested alongside the RBC Heritage. With valuable FedExCup points up for grabs, rising PGA TOUR stars look to jump-start their season and play their way into the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10 to earn spots in the next Signature Event, the Truist Championship.