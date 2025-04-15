PGA TOUR, Grupo Puntacana announce multi-year extension of Corales Puntacana Championship
Billy Horschel wins 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship
This year's event begins Thursday at Corales Golf Course in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., and PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic – The PGA TOUR and Grupo Puntacana, owner and operator of the Puntacana Resort & Club in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, on Tuesday announced a multi-year extension through 2027 for the Corales Puntacana Championship, the Dominican Republic’s first and only PGA TOUR event.
The 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship begins Thursday at the Tom Fazio-designed Corales Golf Course, with 300 FedExCup points awarded to the winner. The event will be broadcast on GOLF Channel and distributed internationally via the TOUR’s World Feed.
“We are pleased to renew our relationship with Grupo Puntacana and the Corales Puntacana Championship, the first PGA TOUR event in the Dominican Republic and one that plays a vital role in spurring local development,” said Tyler Dennis, PGA TOUR chief competitions officer. “The PGA TOUR is experiencing incredible momentum thanks to support from partners such as Grupo Puntacana, and we are committed to sharing that energy with our passionate fans worldwide.”
Proceeds from the Corales Puntacana Championship benefit Grupo Puntacana Foundation, which the tournament host organization formed to improve the health and well-being of the local Punta Cana communities in basic areas of human development. The Foundation has contributed millions for social and environmental development projects since its inception, with more than 150,000 people receiving medical assistance and more than 8,000 high school students and technicians graduating from educational centers.
"Over the past eight years, the Corales Puntacana Championship has become a flagship event and a symbol of pride, passion and excellence for Puntacana Resort and the entire Dominican Republic,” said Frank Elías Rainieri, CEO of Grupo Puntacana. “We are proud to continue this tradition and to celebrate the tournament’s renewal for two more years, alongside our strategic partners at the PGA TOUR. This championship not only raises the bar for sports in our country but also showcases Punta Cana and the Dominican Republic to the world as a premier golf destination.”
Opened in 2010, Corales Golf Course plays along the cliffs, bays and coves of the Caribbean Sea and the inland lakes and coralina quarries. Six holes play alongside the ocean, including the final three, known as the “Devil’s Elbow.” The 18th hole includes a forced carry over the cliff-lined Bay of Corales.
In 2024, Billy Horschel carded a final-round 63 to win by two strokes for his eighth career PGA TOUR victory, before the 2014 FedExCup champion advancing to the TOUR Championship where he finished 23rd in the FedExCup standings.