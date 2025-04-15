PGA TOUR, Grupo Puntacana announce multi-year extension of Corales Puntacana Championship

"Over the past eight years, the Corales Puntacana Championship has become a flagship event and a symbol of pride, passion and excellence for Puntacana Resort and the entire Dominican Republic,” said Frank Elías Rainieri, CEO of Grupo Puntacana. “We are proud to continue this tradition and to celebrate the tournament’s renewal for two more years, alongside our strategic partners at the PGA TOUR. This championship not only raises the bar for sports in our country but also showcases Punta Cana and the Dominican Republic to the world as a premier golf destination.”