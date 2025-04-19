1H AGO
Ben Crane disqualified for playing wrong ball at Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
Highlights | Round 2 | Corales Puntacana
Written by Staff
Ben Crane was disqualified during the third round of the Corales Puntacana Championship for a breach of Rule 6.3c(1) that occurred on hole No. 8 at Puntacana Resort (Corales Golf Course).
Crane played a wrong ball on hole No. 8 and failed to correct the error before making a stroke to begin hole No. 9.
Crane carded rounds of 69-71 in the first two rounds of Corales Puntacana to make the cut and teed off alongside David Lipsky for Round 3. He began the day 12 stokes behind 36-hole leader Joel Dahmen.