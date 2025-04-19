PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Ben Crane disqualified for playing wrong ball at Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Latest

Highlights | Round 2 | Corales Puntacana

Highlights | Round 2 | Corales Puntacana

    Written by Staff

    Ben Crane was disqualified during the third round of the Corales Puntacana Championship for a breach of Rule 6.3c(1) that occurred on hole No. 8 at Puntacana Resort (Corales Golf Course).

    Crane played a wrong ball on hole No. 8 and failed to correct the error before making a stroke to begin hole No. 9.

    Crane carded rounds of 69-71 in the first two rounds of Corales Puntacana to make the cut and teed off alongside David Lipsky for Round 3. He began the day 12 stokes behind 36-hole leader Joel Dahmen.

