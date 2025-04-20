Joel Dahmen in ‘shock’ after falling one short at Corales Puntacana Championship

“Certainly was nervous,” he continued. “I think in the past I've tried to fight against it, and recently I've tried to take it more head-on. Like when you're nervous … have the adrenaline, like, attack that and embrace and run with that ... there's a little bit of adrenaline when you're shooting 62 (in Round 1) but you're attacking and going after it, and today I wanted to be on the offense, and I really did. … Obviously you have to control your breathing a little bit and try to control your heart rate, but at the same time you're attacking and playing offense. I try to stay aggressive with my golf swings. I did, but just didn't work out. Sucks.”