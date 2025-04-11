Inside the Field: Corales Puntacana Championship
The PGA TOUR returns to the Dominican Republic for the Corales Puntacana Championship, the second Additional Event of the season contested at Puntacana Resort (Corales Golf Course) alongside the RBC Heritage.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See who will be teeing it up:
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Campos, Rafael
Gotterup, Chris
Grillo, Emiliano
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
List, Luke
Moore, Taylor
Power, Seamus
Svensson, Adam
van Rooyen, Erik
Wallace, Matt
Career money exemption
Kisner, Kevin
Snedeker, Brandt
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)
Barnes, Ricky
Dufner, Jason
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Aiken, Thomas
Byrd, Jonathan
Compton, Erik
Doyal, Connor
Hahn, James
McNeill, George
Overton, Jeff
Pumarol, Willy
Streb, Robert
Sponsor exemption (designated)
Guerra, Juan Jose
Silfa, Hiram
Torres, Manuel
Valverde, Enrique
PGA Club Professional Champion
Polland, Ben
PGA Section Champion
Hicks, Justin
Open qualifying
Choi, Sam
Collins, Cougar
Hoag, Bo
Thompson, Nicholas
Past champion
Dahmen, Joel
Ramey, Chad
Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup points list
Rodgers, Patrick
Griffin, Ben
Hubbard, Mark
Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall points list
Novak, Andrew
Lower, Justin
Mitchell, Keith
Putnam, Andrew
Hoey, Rico
Young, Carson
Stevens, Sam
Hoffman, Charley
Phillips, Chandler
Schmid, Matti
Lipsky, David
Kohles, Ben
Whaley, Vince
Meissner, Mac
Sigg, Greyson
Kim, Chan
Lashley, Nate
Fox, Ryan
Norlander, Henrik
Smalley, Alex
Skinns, David
Ryder, Sam
Major medical extension
Willett, Danny
Martin, Ben
Top 10 and ties from previous event
Olesen, Thorbjørn
DP World Tour / Korn Ferry Tour / Q-School (reshuffled)
Potgieter, Aldrich
Walker, Danny
Tosti, Alejandro
McGreevy, Max
Ventura, Kris
Fisk, Steven
Roy, Kevin
Griffin, Lanto
Castillo, Ricky
Suber, Jackson
Cummins, Quade
Paul, Jeremy
Chandler, Will
Peterson, Paul
Mouw, William
Capan III, Frankie
Higgs, Harry
Pak, John
Goodwin, Noah
Xiong, Norman
Baddeley, Aaron
Riedel, Matthew
Kanaya, Takumi
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Knowles, Philip
Andersen, Mason
Hoshino, Rikuya
Dickson, Taylor
Velo, Kevin
Onishi, Kaito
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Del Solar, Cristobal
Cone, Trevor
Widing, Tim
Buckley, Hayden
Thornberry, Braden
Waring, Paul
Matthews, Brandon
Players 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Fall points list
Blair, Zac
Springer, Hayden
Coody, Pierceson
Wu, Dylan
Tway, Kevin
Higgo, Garrick
Yuan, Carl
Montgomery, Taylor
NeSmith, Matt
Laird, Martin
Bramlett, Joseph
Merritt, Troy
Hadley, Chesson
Beyond 150 on prior season's FedExCup points list
Chappell, Kevin
Brehm, Ryan
Reavie, Chez
Noh, S.Y.
Duncan, Tyler
Champ, Cameron
Piercy, Scott
Cook, Austin
O'Hair, Sean
Gainey, Tommy
Haas, Bill
Gómez, Fabián
Watney, Nick
Knox, Russell
Gribble, Cody
McGirt, William
Long, Adam