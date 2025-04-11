PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Inside the Field: Corales Puntacana Championship

Rafael Campos' perfect pitch-in for eagle is the Shot of the Day

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The PGA TOUR returns to the Dominican Republic for the Corales Puntacana Championship, the second Additional Event of the season contested at Puntacana Resort (Corales Golf Course) alongside the RBC Heritage.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See who will be teeing it up:

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

    Campos, Rafael
    Gotterup, Chris
    Grillo, Emiliano
    Hall, Harry
    Hardy, Nick
    List, Luke
    Moore, Taylor
    Power, Seamus
    Svensson, Adam
    van Rooyen, Erik
    Wallace, Matt

    Career money exemption
    Kisner, Kevin
    Snedeker, Brandt

    Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)
    Barnes, Ricky
    Dufner, Jason

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Aiken, Thomas
    Byrd, Jonathan
    Compton, Erik
    Doyal, Connor
    Hahn, James
    McNeill, George
    Overton, Jeff
    Pumarol, Willy
    Streb, Robert

    Sponsor exemption (designated)

    Guerra, Juan Jose
    Silfa, Hiram
    Torres, Manuel
    Valverde, Enrique

    PGA Club Professional Champion
    Polland, Ben

    PGA Section Champion
    Hicks, Justin

    Open qualifying
    Choi, Sam
    Collins, Cougar
    Hoag, Bo
    Thompson, Nicholas

    Past champion
    Dahmen, Joel
    Ramey, Chad

    Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup points list
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Griffin, Ben
    Hubbard, Mark

    Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall points list
    Novak, Andrew
    Lower, Justin
    Mitchell, Keith
    Putnam, Andrew
    Hoey, Rico
    Young, Carson
    Stevens, Sam
    Hoffman, Charley
    Phillips, Chandler
    Schmid, Matti
    Lipsky, David
    Kohles, Ben
    Whaley, Vince
    Meissner, Mac
    Sigg, Greyson
    Kim, Chan
    Lashley, Nate
    Fox, Ryan
    Norlander, Henrik
    Smalley, Alex
    Skinns, David
    Ryder, Sam

    Major medical extension
    Willett, Danny
    Martin, Ben

    Top 10 and ties from previous event
    Olesen, Thorbjørn

    DP World Tour / Korn Ferry Tour / Q-School (reshuffled)

    Potgieter, Aldrich
    Walker, Danny
    Tosti, Alejandro
    McGreevy, Max
    Ventura, Kris
    Fisk, Steven
    Roy, Kevin
    Griffin, Lanto
    Castillo, Ricky
    Suber, Jackson
    Cummins, Quade
    Paul, Jeremy
    Chandler, Will
    Peterson, Paul
    Mouw, William
    Capan III, Frankie
    Higgs, Harry
    Pak, John
    Goodwin, Noah
    Xiong, Norman
    Baddeley, Aaron
    Riedel, Matthew
    Kanaya, Takumi
    Thorbjornsen, Michael
    Knowles, Philip
    Andersen, Mason
    Hoshino, Rikuya
    Dickson, Taylor
    Velo, Kevin
    Onishi, Kaito
    Rosenmueller, Thomas
    Del Solar, Cristobal
    Cone, Trevor
    Widing, Tim
    Buckley, Hayden
    Thornberry, Braden
    Waring, Paul
    Matthews, Brandon

    Players 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Fall points list

    Blair, Zac
    Springer, Hayden
    Coody, Pierceson
    Wu, Dylan
    Tway, Kevin
    Higgo, Garrick
    Yuan, Carl
    Montgomery, Taylor
    NeSmith, Matt
    Laird, Martin
    Bramlett, Joseph
    Merritt, Troy
    Hadley, Chesson

    Beyond 150 on prior season's FedExCup points list
    Chappell, Kevin
    Brehm, Ryan
    Reavie, Chez
    Noh, S.Y.
    Duncan, Tyler
    Champ, Cameron
    Piercy, Scott
    Cook, Austin
    O'Hair, Sean
    Gainey, Tommy
    Haas, Bill
    Gómez, Fabián
    Watney, Nick
    Knox, Russell
    Gribble, Cody
    McGirt, William
    Long, Adam

