The Five: Which key stats matter for rest of PGA TOUR season?

Morikawa’s start to 2025 has somehow fallen under the radar, partly because he’s still searching for his first win in 18 months and also because much of the oxygen has been spent on McIlroy and Scheffler instead. But Morikawa’s hot start is worth taking seriously, mostly because it coincides with the return of his superior ball-striking. Morikawa leads the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach, a noted bounce back after ranking 42nd last year. Morikawa’s raw strokes gained approach total (+1.190) is on pace for the best season of his career and it’s paired with above-average putting, which was lacking in many of his other standout approach play seasons.