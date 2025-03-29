Texas Children's Houston Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
The PGA TOUR gallops into the Lone Star State, with the first week of its two-week Texas stint concluding Sunday at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.
Min Woo Lee took a commanding four-shot lead with a white-hot 63 on Moving Day, blowing past 36-hole leader Scottie Scheffler to set the pace heading to Sunday. Alejandro Tosti is the lone man in second at 13 under after his second round of 65 at Memorial Park Golf Course this week. Scheffler finished with an up-and-down 69 on his day and sits at 12-under alongside Ryan Fox and Ryan Gerard heading into the final round.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 11 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 12:15-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
Featured groups
Marquee group
- 12:17 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, William Mouw, Rory McIlroy (No. 1 tee)
Featured groups
- 11:11 a.m.: Chris Gotterup, Jason Day, Matt McCarty (No. 10 tee)
- 11:44 a.m.: Sami Valimaki, Wyndham Clark, Nate Lashley (No. 10 tee)
Featured holes
- Nos. 2 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 4)
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.