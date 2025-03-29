Texas Children's Houston Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

Min Woo Lee took a commanding four-shot lead with a white-hot 63 on Moving Day, blowing past 36-hole leader Scottie Scheffler to set the pace heading to Sunday. Alejandro Tosti is the lone man in second at 13 under after his second round of 65 at Memorial Park Golf Course this week. Scheffler finished with an up-and-down 69 on his day and sits at 12-under alongside Ryan Fox and Ryan Gerard heading into the final round.