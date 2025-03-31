How a Masters berth was determined by fractions at Texas Children’s Houston Open

Kim drained a 7-footer for par at the par-4 18th on Sunday in Houston, punctuated by a fist pump that would have seemed out of place to those who didn’t realize the potential stakes. It was a testy finish for Kim, who battled a cracked driver on the final few holes and bogeyed Nos. 15 and 17 to put his Masters berth in peril. As it turned out, Kim had a shot to play with; his OWGR points average was 2.0306 after a seven-way T32 in Houston. Had he bogeyed the final hole and fallen into a nine-way T38, his OWGR points average would have been 2.0234 – still fractionally ahead of Griffin’s 2.0208 average. After finishing his round Sunday though, he knew his fate was yet to be determined.