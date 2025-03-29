Draws and Fades: Now is time to back Scottie Scheffler to chase down Min Woo Lee

But while he was among the chase pack overnight, priced at +1200 with all the spotlight on Scheffler, now he’s the one facing the bright lights. Lee has shown a penchant for putting good rounds together but sometimes failing to sustain them into good tournaments. He’ll benefit from playing with Tosti in the final pairing, but it won’t take too many hiccups for his in-play price to return to plus-money during Sunday’s final round. After all, winning on TOUR is rarely as easy as Lee made things look in the third round.