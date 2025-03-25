The Five: Big names outside world top 50 aiming for Masters spots

He has played nine times this season, including four top 25s, but has moved up just one spot in the OWGR from where he began the year. He can no longer afford to stay stagnant. Kim has played Memorial Park three times in his career, steadily improving in each start with a solo 17th being his best finish in 2024. He will need to do better than that if he wants to have a locker at Augusta National this year. Kim needs to finish solo third or better to have a chance to crack the top 50.