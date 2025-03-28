Rory McIlroy rallies late to make cut at Texas Children’s Houston Open

Ranked No. 2 in the world, McIlroy birdied three of his last four holes at Memorial Park Golf Course as dusk approached. He shot 4-under 66 to move into a share of 30th place at 4-under 136, seven shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler, and finished shortly after 7:37 p.m. local time when play was suspended due to darkness. Players had the option to finish their current hole at the time of suspension; McIlroy was on No. 18.