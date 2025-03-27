Texas Children's Houston Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

Stephan Jaeger opened with an even-par 70 at the site where he defeated Scottie Scheffler on the 72nd hole by one stroke in 2024. World No. 1 Scheffler, who has yet to win this season, returns hungry for revenge and sits two off the lead at 3-under. Current No. 1 in the FedExCup Rory McIlroy is back in action after his second PLAYERS Championship victory battling to a level par opening round.