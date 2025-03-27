PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Texas Children's Houston Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff

    The PGA TOUR gallops into the Lone Star State, starting its two-week Texas stint at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. The first round at Memorial Park Golf Course was suspended due to darkness at 7:28 p.m. CT with a quartet of players holding the lead at 5-under. Round 1 will resume Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT and the second round will begin as scheduled at 7:20 a.m. CT.

    Stephan Jaeger opened with an even-par 70 at the site where he defeated Scottie Scheffler on the 72nd hole by one stroke in 2024. World No. 1 Scheffler, who has yet to win this season, returns hungry for revenge and sits two off the lead at 3-under. Current No. 1 in the FedExCup Rory McIlroy is back in action after his second PLAYERS Championship victory battling to a level par opening round.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Main feed: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 11 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 2Marquee group: 9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Marquee group: noon.-6 p.m.Marquee group: noon.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured groups: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured holes: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    Featured groups

    Marquee group

    • 8:53 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im

    Featured groups

    • 9:04 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Stephan Jaeger, Tony Finau
    • 9:15 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Patton Kizzire, Jason Day

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 2 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 4)

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    R1
    Suspended

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    T1

    ARG
    A. Tosti
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T1

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F*

    T1

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T1

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    T. Mullinax
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T5

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    USA
    S. Ryder
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T5

    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T13

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F*

    T13

    SWE
    J. Svensson
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F*

    T13

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F
