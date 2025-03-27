Texas Children's Houston Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2
The PGA TOUR gallops into the Lone Star State, starting its two-week Texas stint at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. The first round at Memorial Park Golf Course was suspended due to darkness at 7:28 p.m. CT with a quartet of players holding the lead at 5-under. Round 1 will resume Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT and the second round will begin as scheduled at 7:20 a.m. CT.
Stephan Jaeger opened with an even-par 70 at the site where he defeated Scottie Scheffler on the 72nd hole by one stroke in 2024. World No. 1 Scheffler, who has yet to win this season, returns hungry for revenge and sits two off the lead at 3-under. Current No. 1 in the FedExCup Rory McIlroy is back in action after his second PLAYERS Championship victory battling to a level par opening round.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 11 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: noon.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: noon.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured groups: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
Featured groups
Marquee group
- 8:53 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im
Featured groups
- 9:04 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Stephan Jaeger, Tony Finau
- 9:15 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Patton Kizzire, Jason Day
Featured holes
- Nos. 2 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 4)
- Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.