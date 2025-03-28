PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

See who’s on verge of Masters berths into weekend at Texas Children’s Houston Open

2 Min Read

Michael Kim, Ben Griffin make cut, maintain hopes of cracking world’s top 50

    Written by Kevin Robbins

    HOUSTON — Ben Griffin and Michael Kim, two players just outside of the top 50 on the Official World Golf Ranking, kept their hopes alive Friday of playing in the Masters.

    Ranked 52nd into the week, Kim shot a 5-under 65 in the second round to advance to the weekend at 5-under. Griffin, ranked 53rd going into his 12th start of the 2025 season, shot 6-under 29 on the front nine at Memorial Park Golf Course, but he stalled on the back with four bogeys and only one birdie, to finish shortly before dark with a 3-under 67. Griffin enters the weekend at 3-under 137.

    They will have to wait to see where they stand into the third round. A band of thunderstorms with lightning suspended play Friday afternoon for 2 hours and 8 minutes. Completion of the second round was postponed until early Saturday morning with many players still on the course.

    As it stood Friday night, Kim would start the weekend with a share of 18th place at 5-under, six shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler. Griffin would open in a share of 43rd place at 3-under.

    Both continued solid starts to the 2025 season.


    Ben Griffin makes short birdie putt at Houston Open

    Griffin tied for seventh at The American Express and tied twice for fourth, at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld and the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Kim, the winner of the 2018 John Deere Classic and a resident of Houston, tied for second at the WM Phoenix Open, finished fourth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and shared sixth place at the Cognizant Classic in March.

    The top 65 players and ties after the second round will advance to the final two rounds at Memorial Park. At the suspension of play Friday evening, 66 players stood at 3-under or better.

    R2
    Suspended

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    16

    T4

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    16

    T4

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    11

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T6

    USA
    T. Mullinax
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    15

    T14

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T14

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*
