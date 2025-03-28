See who’s on verge of Masters berths into weekend at Texas Children’s Houston Open

Ranked 52nd into the week, Kim shot a 5-under 65 in the second round to advance to the weekend at 5-under. Griffin, ranked 53rd going into his 12th start of the 2025 season, shot 6-under 29 on the front nine at Memorial Park Golf Course, but he stalled on the back with four bogeys and only one birdie, to finish shortly before dark with a 3-under 67. Griffin enters the weekend at 3-under 137.