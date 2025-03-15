THE PLAYERS Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
The Florida Swing continues on as the PGA TOUR's best tee it up for the 51st anniversary of THE PLAYERS Championship. With 750 FedExCup points up for grabs, Sunday is set to be another thrilling finale at Pete Dye's Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Due to forecasted inclement weather on Sunday afternoon, final-round tee times for THE PLAYERS Championship will run from 8-10:01 a.m. ET in threesomes off Nos. 1 and 10.
J.J. Spaun holds the 54-hole lead at 12-under, one shot ahead of Bud Cauley who tied the low-round of the day with a 6-under 66. Rory McIlroy sits four back looking to win his second PLAYERS.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Special programming alert:
- ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE: For the first time at THE PLAYERS, ESPN BET brings unprecedented betting coverage and analysis to PGA TOUR Live; learn more about the new streaming partnership and how to watch on ESPN+
- Sunday: 8-10 a.m.
- ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE: For the first time at THE PLAYERS, ESPN BET brings unprecedented betting coverage and analysis to PGA TOUR Live; learn more about the new streaming partnership and how to watch on ESPN+
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), noon-conclusion of play (NBC, Peacock)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-conclusion of play
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 8:30 a.m.-conclusion of play
|Stream 3
|Featured groups/Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-conclusion of play.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 10 a.m.-conclusion of play
|ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE (Stream 4)
|ESPN BET: 8-10 a.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m.
Featured groups
Marquee group
- 8:55 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Min Woo Lee, Sam Ryder
Featured groups
- 8:11 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Davis Riley, Justin Lower
- 8:22 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Mac Meissner