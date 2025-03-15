PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
THE PLAYERS Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

    The Florida Swing continues on as the PGA TOUR's best tee it up for the 51st anniversary of THE PLAYERS Championship. With 750 FedExCup points up for grabs, Sunday is set to be another thrilling finale at Pete Dye's Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Due to forecasted inclement weather on Sunday afternoon, final-round tee times for THE PLAYERS Championship will run from 8-10:01 a.m. ET in threesomes off Nos. 1 and 10.

    J.J. Spaun holds the 54-hole lead at 12-under, one shot ahead of Bud Cauley who tied the low-round of the day with a 6-under 66. Rory McIlroy sits four back looking to win his second PLAYERS.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Special programming alert:
      • ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE: For the first time at THE PLAYERS, ESPN BET brings unprecedented betting coverage and analysis to PGA TOUR Live; learn more about the new streaming partnership and how to watch on ESPN+
        • Sunday: 8-10 a.m.
    • Sunday: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), noon-conclusion of play (NBC, Peacock)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --Sunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8 a.m.-conclusion of play
    Stream 2Marquee group: 8:30 a.m.-conclusion of play
    Stream 3Featured groups/Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-conclusion of play.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 10 a.m.-conclusion of play
    ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE (Stream 4)ESPN BET: 8-10 a.m.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

    Featured groups

    Marquee group

    • 8:55 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Min Woo Lee, Sam Ryder

    Featured groups

    • 8:11 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Davis Riley, Justin Lower
    • 8:22 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Mac Meissner

