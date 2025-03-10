THE PLAYERS Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1

The world’s top three players will converge at TPC Sawgrass in a featured group for THE PLAYERS Championship’s first two rounds, it was announced Sunday afternoon. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele will be grouped together for Thursday and Friday competition at THE PLAYERS, as world No. 1 Scheffler begins his quest for an unprecedented PLAYERS three-peat. Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama will join 2021 PLAYERS champion Justin Thomas in another featured grouping.