PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

THE PLAYERS Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff

    The Florida Swing continues on as the PGA TOUR's best tee it up for the 51st anniversary of THE PLAYERS Championship. With 750 FedExCup points up for grabs, another thrilling showdown awaits Pete Dye's Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    The world’s top three players will converge at TPC Sawgrass in a featured group for THE PLAYERS Championship’s first two rounds, it was announced Sunday afternoon. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele will be grouped together for Thursday and Friday competition at THE PLAYERS, as world No. 1 Scheffler begins his quest for an unprecedented PLAYERS three-peat. Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama will join 2021 PLAYERS champion Justin Thomas in another featured grouping.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Special programming alerts:
      • Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Tune in to "Live: On the Range from THE PLAYERS Championship by ReliaQuest." Get up close and personal with your favorite PGA TOUR stars as they dial in their game at TPC Sawgrass during "Live: On the Range from THE PLAYERS Championship presented by ReliaQuest," on PGA TOUR YouTube, GOLF Channel and FAST network.
      • Wednesday, 4:10-7 p.m.: Tune in to the first of three events in the Creator Classic Series, streamed on the PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel.
      • ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE: For the first time at THE PLAYERS, ESPN BET brings unprecedented betting coverage and analysis to PGA TOUR Live; learn more about the new streaming partnership and how to watch on ESPN+
        • Thursday-Friday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
        • Saturday: noon-2 p.m.
        • Sunday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
    • Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
    • Saturday: 2-7 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
    • Sunday: 1-7 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.Marquee group: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.Marquee group: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.Marquee group: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups/Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured groups/Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured groups/Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m..Featured groups/Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8 a.m.-7 p.mFeatured holes: 8 a.m.-7 p.m
    		Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.mFeatured holes: 8 a.m.-6 p.m
    ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE (Stream 4)ESPN BET: 11 a.m.-1 p.mESPN BET: 11 a.m.-1 p.mESPN BET: noon-2 p.mESPN BET: 11 a.m.-1 p.m

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: noon-7 p.m.
    • Saturday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Sunday: noon-6 p.m.

    Featured groupings

    THURSDAY

    Featured groups

    • Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele (timing TBD)
    • Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas (timing TBD)

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 3 (par 5), 12 (par 4), 16 (par 5), 17 (par 3)

    FRIDAY

    Featured groups

    • Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele (timing TBD)
    • Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas (timing TBD)

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 3 (par 5), 12 (par 4), 16 (par 5), 17 (par 3)

    Must reads

    Fan-centric innovations to redefine, elevate experience at THE PLAYERS Championship 2025

    TOURCAST adds innovation with AI commentary in partnership with AWS

    Roblox's Ultimate Golf Simulator launches in collaboration with PING, First Tee

    Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele grouped for first two rounds at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YouTube, PGA TOUR team up for 2025 Creator Classic Series

    Inside the Field: Scheffler goes for three-peat among stacked field at THE PLAYERS

    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    E

    3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    4

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -8

    T5

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T8

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T11

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T11

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T11

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T15

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW