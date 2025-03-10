THE PLAYERS Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1
The Florida Swing continues on as the PGA TOUR's best tee it up for the 51st anniversary of THE PLAYERS Championship. With 750 FedExCup points up for grabs, another thrilling showdown awaits Pete Dye's Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The world’s top three players will converge at TPC Sawgrass in a featured group for THE PLAYERS Championship’s first two rounds, it was announced Sunday afternoon. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele will be grouped together for Thursday and Friday competition at THE PLAYERS, as world No. 1 Scheffler begins his quest for an unprecedented PLAYERS three-peat. Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama will join 2021 PLAYERS champion Justin Thomas in another featured grouping.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Special programming alerts:
- Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Tune in to "Live: On the Range from THE PLAYERS Championship by ReliaQuest." Get up close and personal with your favorite PGA TOUR stars as they dial in their game at TPC Sawgrass during "Live: On the Range from THE PLAYERS Championship presented by ReliaQuest," on PGA TOUR YouTube, GOLF Channel and FAST network.
- Wednesday, 4:10-7 p.m.: Tune in to the first of three events in the Creator Classic Series, streamed on the PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel.
- ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE: For the first time at THE PLAYERS, ESPN BET brings unprecedented betting coverage and analysis to PGA TOUR Live; learn more about the new streaming partnership and how to watch on ESPN+
- Thursday-Friday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Saturday: noon-2 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
- Sunday: 1-7 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups/Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured groups/Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured groups/Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m..
|Featured groups/Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8 a.m.-7 p.m
|Featured holes: 8 a.m.-7 p.m
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m
|Featured holes: 8 a.m.-6 p.m
|ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE (Stream 4)
|ESPN BET: 11 a.m.-1 p.m
|ESPN BET: 11 a.m.-1 p.m
|ESPN BET: noon-2 p.m
|ESPN BET: 11 a.m.-1 p.m
- Thursday-Friday: noon-7 p.m.
- Saturday: 1-7 p.m.
- Sunday: noon-6 p.m.
Featured groupings
THURSDAY
Featured groups
- Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele (timing TBD)
- Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas (timing TBD)
Featured holes
- Nos. 3 (par 5), 12 (par 4), 16 (par 5), 17 (par 3)
FRIDAY
Featured groups
- Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele (timing TBD)
- Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas (timing TBD)
Featured holes
- Nos. 3 (par 5), 12 (par 4), 16 (par 5), 17 (par 3)