Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele grouped for first two rounds at THE PLAYERS Championship
2 Min Read
Written by Staff
The world’s top three players will converge at TPC Sawgrass in a Featured Group for THE PLAYERS Championship’s first two rounds, it was announced Sunday afternoon.
Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele will be grouped together for Thursday and Friday competition at THE PLAYERS, as the world No. 1 Scheffler begins his quest for an unprecedented PLAYERS three-peat. The second Featured Group announced Sunday boasts an international flavor, as Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama will join 2021 PLAYERS champion Justin Thomas.
These groupings were revealed on the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard’s final-round NBC broadcast. All first- and second-round tee times will be announced later in the week.
A year ago, Scheffler became the first player to successfully defend at THE PLAYERS Championship, carding a final-round 64 for a one-shot victory over Schauffele and Wyndham Clark in a riveting finish. Schauffele has yet to win at TPC Sawgrass but has notched two runner-up finishes (2018, 2024). McIlroy won THE PLAYERS in 2019, one stroke clear of Jim Furyk – a battle that illustrates TPC Sawgrass’ enduring, endearing ability to favor no single playing style. This will be McIlroy’s 15th career PLAYERS start. He has missed six cuts in 14 appearances, including his first three starts, but has notched four top-10s including his 2019 victory.
Åberg will make his second career PLAYERS start, having ascended to world No. 4 in less than two full years as a professional. The Swede acquitted himself well in his PLAYERS debut in 2024, finishing solo eighth, illustrating his ability to quickly adapt to any venue. Matsuyama has made nine career PLAYERS appearances, with his two best finishes coming in the last two years (fifth in 2023, T6 in 2024). Thomas will also make his 10th career start at TPC Sawgrass, seeking his first TOUR title since the 2022 PGA Championship. He’ll look to rebound from his first PLAYERS missed cut a year ago.