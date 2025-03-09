Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele grouped for first two rounds at THE PLAYERS Championship

Åberg will make his second career PLAYERS start, having ascended to world No. 4 in less than two full years as a professional. The Swede acquitted himself well in his PLAYERS debut in 2024, finishing solo eighth, illustrating his ability to quickly adapt to any venue. Matsuyama has made nine career PLAYERS appearances, with his two best finishes coming in the last two years (fifth in 2023, T6 in 2024). Thomas will also make his 10th career start at TPC Sawgrass, seeking his first TOUR title since the 2022 PGA Championship. He’ll look to rebound from his first PLAYERS missed cut a year ago.