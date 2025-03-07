PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Inside the Field: THE PLAYERS Championship

3 Min Read

Inside the Field

Loading...
    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The Florida Swing continues at the 51st edition of the THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, contested at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course from March 13-16.

    Back-to-back champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and other past champions, including Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Justin Thomas make their return to TPC Sawgrass.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See who will be teeing it up:

    PGA TOUR tournament winner in the past year

    Åberg, Ludvig
    Bhatia, Akshay
    Bradley, Keegan
    Campbell, Brian
    Campos, Rafael
    Davis, Cam
    Detry, Thomas
    Dunlap, Nick
    Echavarria, Nico
    Eckroat, Austin
    English, Harris
    Gotterup, Chris
    Hall, Harry
    Highsmith, Joe
    Horschel, Billy
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Kizzire, Patton
    Lowry, Shane
    MacIntyre, Robert
    Malnati, Peter
    Matsuyama, Hideki
    McCarty, Matt
    McIlroy, Rory
    McNealy, Maverick
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Poston, J.T.
    Rai, Aaron
    Riley, Davis
    Schauffele, Xander
    Scheffler, Scottie
    Straka, Sepp
    Taylor, Nick
    Thompson, Davis
    Vegas, Jhonattan
    Yu, Kevin

    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)

    Thomas, Justin

    Winner of the U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)

    Clark, Wyndham
    Fitzpatrick, Matt
    Woodland, Gary

    Winner of the PGA Championship (five-year exemption)

    Morikawa, Collin

    Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)

    Harman, Brian

    Winner of the FedExCup (five-year exemption)

    Hovland, Viktor
    Cantlay, Patrick

    Winner of World Golf Championship event (three-year exemption)

    Burns, Sam

    Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (three-year exemption)

    Kitayama, Kurt

    Top 125 in prior season's FedExCup points list

    Theegala, Sahith
    Henley, Russell
    Scott, Adam
    Im, Sungjae
    Pavon, Matthieu
    Fleetwood, Tommy
    An, Byeong Hun
    Finau, Tony
    Kirk, Chris
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Hoge, Tom
    Kim, Si Woo
    Day, Jason
    McCarthy, Denny
    Zalatoris, Will
    Conners, Corey
    Young, Cameron
    Homa, Max
    Hadwin, Adam
    Greyserman, Max
    Cole, Eric
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Power, Seamus
    Griffin, Ben
    Kim, Tom
    Glover, Lucas
    Rose, Justin
    Hubbard, Mark
    Knapp, Jake
    Lee, Min Woo
    Hossler, Beau
    Moore, Taylor
    Novak, Andrew
    Lower, Justin
    van Rooyen, Erik
    Ghim, Doug
    Hodges, Lee
    Mitchell, Keith
    Grillo, Emiliano
    Spieth, Jordan
    Fishburn, Patrick
    Perez, Victor
    Putnam, Andrew
    Hoey, Rico
    Svensson, Adam
    Young, Carson
    List, Luke
    Stevens, Sam
    Hoffman, Charley
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Phillips, Chandler
    Schmid, Matti
    Spaun, J.J.
    Lipsky, David
    Schenk, Adam
    Kohles, Ben
    Berger, Daniel
    Fowler, Rickie
    Pan, C.T.
    Whaley, Vince
    Kim, Michael
    Lee, K.H.
    Meissner, Mac
    Sigg, Greyson
    Højgaard, Nicolai
    Kuchar, Matt
    Garnett, Brice
    Kim, Chan
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Silverman, Ben
    Ramey, Chad
    Lashley, Nate
    Fox, Ryan
    Norlander, Henrik
    Smalley, Alex
    Skinns, David
    Valimaki, Sami
    Dahmen, Joel
    Ryder, Sam

    Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking

    Canter, Laurie
    Højgaard, Rasmus

    Next top players in current year's FedExCup points list

    Potgieter, Aldrich
    Salinda, Isaiah
    Ventura, Kris
    McGreevy, Max
    Gerard, Ryan
    Griffin, Lanto
    Springer, Hayden
    Suber, Jackson
    Roy, Kevin
    Svensson, Jesper
    Gordon, Will
    Villegas, Camilo
    Chandler, Will
    Tosti, Alejandro
    Capan III, Frankie
    Mullinax, Trey
    Cauley, Bud

