Inside the Field: THE PLAYERS Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The Florida Swing continues at the 51st edition of the THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, contested at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course from March 13-16.
Back-to-back champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and other past champions, including Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Justin Thomas make their return to TPC Sawgrass.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See who will be teeing it up:
PGA TOUR tournament winner in the past year
Åberg, Ludvig
Bhatia, Akshay
Bradley, Keegan
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Davis, Cam
Detry, Thomas
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Gotterup, Chris
Hall, Harry
Highsmith, Joe
Horschel, Billy
Jaeger, Stephan
Kizzire, Patton
Lowry, Shane
MacIntyre, Robert
Malnati, Peter
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarty, Matt
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Pendrith, Taylor
Poston, J.T.
Rai, Aaron
Riley, Davis
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Straka, Sepp
Taylor, Nick
Thompson, Davis
Vegas, Jhonattan
Yu, Kevin
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Thomas, Justin
Winner of the U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Clark, Wyndham
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Woodland, Gary
Winner of the PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
Morikawa, Collin
Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Harman, Brian
Winner of the FedExCup (five-year exemption)
Hovland, Viktor
Cantlay, Patrick
Winner of World Golf Championship event (three-year exemption)
Burns, Sam
Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (three-year exemption)
Kitayama, Kurt
Top 125 in prior season's FedExCup points list
Theegala, Sahith
Henley, Russell
Scott, Adam
Im, Sungjae
Pavon, Matthieu
Fleetwood, Tommy
An, Byeong Hun
Finau, Tony
Kirk, Chris
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Hoge, Tom
Kim, Si Woo
Day, Jason
McCarthy, Denny
Zalatoris, Will
Conners, Corey
Young, Cameron
Homa, Max
Hadwin, Adam
Greyserman, Max
Cole, Eric
Hughes, Mackenzie
Rodgers, Patrick
Power, Seamus
Griffin, Ben
Kim, Tom
Glover, Lucas
Rose, Justin
Hubbard, Mark
Knapp, Jake
Lee, Min Woo
Hossler, Beau
Moore, Taylor
Novak, Andrew
Lower, Justin
van Rooyen, Erik
Ghim, Doug
Hodges, Lee
Mitchell, Keith
Grillo, Emiliano
Spieth, Jordan
Fishburn, Patrick
Perez, Victor
Putnam, Andrew
Hoey, Rico
Svensson, Adam
Young, Carson
List, Luke
Stevens, Sam
Hoffman, Charley
Hisatsune, Ryo
Phillips, Chandler
Schmid, Matti
Spaun, J.J.
Lipsky, David
Schenk, Adam
Kohles, Ben
Berger, Daniel
Fowler, Rickie
Pan, C.T.
Whaley, Vince
Kim, Michael
Lee, K.H.
Meissner, Mac
Sigg, Greyson
Højgaard, Nicolai
Kuchar, Matt
Garnett, Brice
Kim, Chan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Silverman, Ben
Ramey, Chad
Lashley, Nate
Fox, Ryan
Norlander, Henrik
Smalley, Alex
Skinns, David
Valimaki, Sami
Dahmen, Joel
Ryder, Sam
Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking
Canter, Laurie
Højgaard, Rasmus
Next top players in current year's FedExCup points list
Potgieter, Aldrich
Salinda, Isaiah
Ventura, Kris
McGreevy, Max
Gerard, Ryan
Griffin, Lanto
Springer, Hayden
Suber, Jackson
Roy, Kevin
Svensson, Jesper
Gordon, Will
Villegas, Camilo
Chandler, Will
Tosti, Alejandro
Capan III, Frankie
Mullinax, Trey
Cauley, Bud