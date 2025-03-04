PGA TOUR’s innovation on display during exciting first quarter
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard is one of the highlights of the PGA TOUR season, an event that celebrates one of the game’s icons on one of the TOUR’s most familiar venues. Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge is a course that requires the same dashing approach that the tournament’s host exhibited during a PGA TOUR career that included 62 wins.
Mr. Palmer was golf’s first TV star, taking the game to new heights with his charisma and daring play. His home course is befitting of his place in the game and the traits that made him a legend. Bay Hill’s penal rough and plethora of water hazards encourage dramatic finishes for the fans. That’s why the course was a fitting setting Tuesday when PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan spoke to the media about the PGA TOUR’s progress in its Fan Forward Initiative and the overall strength of golf’s preeminent competitive platform.
“Going back to the TOUR Championship last year, I talked about the fact that coming out of the year it felt like we had strong engagement, we had strong momentum in the business, and we were committed to innovation and committed to innovation through Fan Forward,” Commissioner Monahan said. “I would say that we're off to a strong start this year. I think in many respects we're walking the walk that we said we were going to walk
Fans will witness the fruit of that progress this week. There will be fewer commercials during the broadcast of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard so that fans can see more of what they want. Advertisements will be replaced by segments highlighting the player-caddie conversations that fans crave, the sort of discussions that give fans an insider look at the action. This change to the broadcast is the latest innovation to come from the TOUR’s Fan Forward Initiative.
The feedback gathered from the PGA TOUR’s fans has led to meaningful changes. More shots, and fewer short putts are now shown on TV, and the Friday telecast keys in on the drama around the cut line. These changes have been part of a strong first quarter to 2025 that has seen players from around the globe lift PGA TOUR titles – the first seven tournaments were won by players from seven different countries – and Luke Clanton earn his PGA TOUR card via PGA TOUR U Accelerated (with Jackson Koivun, who’s playing this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, on the precipice of doing the same).
“This competitive platform has a way of bringing forward new stars and stars of the future,” Commissioner Monahan said. “The energy and excitement and emotion that we're seeing on Sunday night at the end of play is palpable. The fans really love to see it now because they recognize how difficult it is to get themselves in that position. “
The excitement extends beyond the final round of tournaments, as well, with golf being introduced to a new audience through the tech-focused TGL, as well as the launch of Season 3 of “Full Swing,” the Netflix docuseries on the PGA TOUR.
Commissioner Monahan pointed to double-digit increases in the average and peak viewership on network television. That is in addition to strong growth in streaming on Paramount+, Peacock and ESPN+, which is not reflected in the streaming numbers.
In the previous three months, the TOUR has seen $400 million in revenue through the signing of 14 sponsorship agreements, a figure that is two-and-a-half times larger than this time last year. Valspar renewed its sponsorship of the Valspar Championship, followed by 3M.
“Our corporate partners continue to see tremendous value through the PGA TOUR platform,” Commissioner Monahan said. “The strength in those announcements and the commitment that they're making says an awful lot about the complete platform of the PGA TOUR and I just want to say that, on behalf of the players, we're all very grateful for that.”
The reunification of the golf world also has been a focus in the first quarter, with Commissioner Monahan meeting with President Donald J. Trump and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the PIF. According to the PGA TOUR’s fan research, 70% of fans want to see the golf world reunified.
“I'm hopeful that when you look at what we're trying to accomplish, what that means for the PGA TOUR, what that means for the game on a long-term basis, that we will solve for that in the most effective and prudent way we possibly can,” Commissioner Monahan said.
The PGA TOUR is committed to giving fans more of what they want. The exciting opening to the 2025 season is proof.