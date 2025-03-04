PGA TOUR’s innovation on display during exciting first quarter

The feedback gathered from the PGA TOUR’s fans has led to meaningful changes. More shots, and fewer short putts are now shown on TV, and the Friday telecast keys in on the drama around the cut line. These changes have been part of a strong first quarter to 2025 that has seen players from around the globe lift PGA TOUR titles – the first seven tournaments were won by players from seven different countries – and Luke Clanton earn his PGA TOUR card via PGA TOUR U Accelerated (with Jackson Koivun, who’s playing this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, on the precipice of doing the same).