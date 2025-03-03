3M extends title sponsorship of PGA TOUR’s 3M Open through 2030
2 Min Read
Seventh edition of FedExCup event returns to TPC Twin Cities July 21-27, 2025
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. and ST. PAUL, Minn. – 3M and the PGA TOUR announced a five-year extension of 3M’s title sponsorship of the 3M Open through 2030. The Minnesota-based company has been a partner of the tournament since its inception in 2019. Hosted by the nonprofit 3M Open Fund, the extension will continue to bring the world’s top golfers to TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, through 2030.
The 2025 3M Open will be held July 21-27 at TPC Twin Cities, where Jhonattan Vegas is expected to defend his 2024 title. The 2025 event will be televised on CBS/Paramount+, GOLF Channel, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ and distributed internationally via the TOUR’s World Feed.
“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with 3M and a passionate Minnesota fan base that supports every sport in every season, including the 3M Open from day one,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “That same passion from 3M is on display each summer as they invest in their community and positively impact lives through the 3M Open.”
“The 3M Open is more than a golf tournament — it’s a force for good that brings people together around 3M innovation and supporting Minnesota communities,” said 3M CEO Bill Brown. “Our title sponsorship and partnership with PGA TOUR showcases 3M science for some of our most valued customers and partners while improving lives in our own backyard, and we look forward to continuing the 3M Open for years to come.”
For the third consecutive season, the 3M Open will be the penultimate event in the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Regular Season as players seek to secure their place inside the top 70 and a spot in the FedExCup Playoffs. The stakes are high as the top 70 players will also be exempt for all Full-Field Events and THE PLAYERS Championship in 2026.
The 3M Open is a mechanism to give back to 3M’s community and demonstrate the many unexpected ways 3M improves lives while showcasing the world's greatest golfers. The 3M Open Fund is a non-profit 501(c)3 foundation created when the tournament was founded by 3M and the PGA TOUR in 2019. The foundation’s mission aligns with 3M’s commitment to improve lives in communities where people live, work and learn. Since 2019, the 3M Open has donated more than $8 million to charity impacting more than one million lives.
TPC Twin Cities was designed by World Golf Hall of Fame member Arnold Palmer, who worked in consultation with Minnesota native and PGA TOUR veteran Tom Lehman. 3M has supported the golf community for more than 30 years, including hosting the 3M Championship, a PGA TOUR Champions event at TPC Twin Cities, from 1993-2018.