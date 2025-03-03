3M extends title sponsorship of PGA TOUR’s 3M Open through 2030

The 3M Open is a mechanism to give back to 3M’s community and demonstrate the many unexpected ways 3M improves lives while showcasing the world's greatest golfers. The 3M Open Fund is a non-profit 501(c)3 foundation created when the tournament was founded by 3M and the PGA TOUR in 2019. The foundation’s mission aligns with 3M’s commitment to improve lives in communities where people live, work and learn. Since 2019, the 3M Open has donated more than $8 million to charity impacting more than one million lives.