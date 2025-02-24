Valspar extends title sponsorship of Valspar Championship through 2030
2 Min Read
'Most colorful PGA TOUR tournament in the world' returns to Tampa Bay area March 17-23
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR, Copperhead Charities and The Sherwin-Williams Company have announced that the Valspar brand, which has sponsored the Valspar Championship since 2014, will continue its commitment to the Tampa Bay area tournament through 2030.
The extension was unveiled earlier Monday during a media event ahead of the 24th edition of the Valspar Championship, which returns to the Tampa Bay area March 17-23. The tournament features a purse of $8.7 million, with $1.72 million and 500 FedExCup points awarded to the winner. Peter Malnati will return to defend his 2024 title after claiming his second career PGA TOUR victory and first in more than eight years.
“As the final event of the PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing, the Valspar Championship sits in a pivotal spot on the golf calendar as players and fans gear up for the heart of our FedExCup Season,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Our friends at Valspar understand the importance this event carries in the Sunshine State and have embraced that role through unique activations including the 'Valspar Be Bright' mural initiative and the 'Valspar Caddie Hat Program.' The PGA TOUR is proud to continue building upon these enhancements with Valspar as we take our relationship into the next decade.”
Affectionately known as the "most colorful PGA TOUR tournament in the world,” the Valspar Championship has been contested annually on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort since making its debut on the PGA TOUR schedule in 2000. The 2025 Valspar Championship will be broadcast on NBC/Peacock, GOLF Channel, the NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ and distributed internationally via the TOUR’s World Feed.
“We are very proud of the growth of the Valspar Championship,” said Todd Rea, president, consumer brands group, Sherwin-Williams. “This tournament has exceeded our expectations in strengthening our customer and vendor relationships, elevating the Valspar brand, and most importantly, investing in the community in a meaningful way. Together with Copperhead Charities, we are excited to extend our partnership with the PGA TOUR through 2030 and look forward to making an even greater impact in the community in the years to come.”
Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Valspar Caddie Hat Program rewards PGA TOUR caddies who wear Valspar branded hats throughout the season, with various perks and exclusive caddie appreciation events at PGA TOUR tournaments. The initiatives are part of Valspar’s commitment to shining a colorful light on the important role caddies play for their players and the PGA TOUR.
“The continued support of Valspar allows for Copperhead Charities to make a meaningful charitable, economic and tourism impact in our Tampa Bay community,” added Rondé Barber, tournament general co-chair and head of Copperhead Charities. “We are honored to be Valspar’s partner and to keep the world’s finest professional golfers competing in our community.”