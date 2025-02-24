Valspar extends title sponsorship of Valspar Championship through 2030

“As the final event of the PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing, the Valspar Championship sits in a pivotal spot on the golf calendar as players and fans gear up for the heart of our FedExCup Season,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Our friends at Valspar understand the importance this event carries in the Sunshine State and have embraced that role through unique activations including the 'Valspar Be Bright' mural initiative and the 'Valspar Caddie Hat Program.' The PGA TOUR is proud to continue building upon these enhancements with Valspar as we take our relationship into the next decade.”