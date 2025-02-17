VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta Resort: Championship golf meets unmatched hospitality
2 Min Read
Written by Laura Briones
The Vidanta Vallarta Course will welcome the PGA TOUR's finest to the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld for the fourth consecutive year on Feb. 20-23. Witness this top international competition set along the Pacific Ocean, with the Sierra Madre mountains as a backdrop and the Ameca River running through it.
"Hosting this prestigious tournament exemplifies our unwavering commitment to advancing the sport while showcasing Mexico's unparalleled beauty and vibrancy," said Iván Chávez, executive vice president of Grupo Vidanta and recently appointed member of the Mexican Golf Federation Advisory Board (Federación Mexicana de Golf).
Last year, viewers worldwide tuned in to watch rookie Jake Knapp wow on the course and take the top prize. But why stay at home? Experience the thrill live – hear the cheers from the galleries, feel the intensity on the sidelines, and catch every swing up close. And afterward, luxuriate in a world-class beach resort.
"VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta offers attendees a one-of-a-kind haven for golf enthusiasts in an outstanding setting. Guests can play two additional courses beyond the tournament venue, enjoy cutting-edge InRange technology, practice with a Golfzon simulator, and refine their skills or get custom fitting services at the Vidanta Golf Academy," said Ángel Gómez, Vidanta golf corporate director.
Come on down!
- When: Feb. 20-23
- Where: Vidanta Vallarta Course at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico.
- How: Tickets are available at mexicoopen.mx and resort reservations by calling 1-800-292-9446.
Where champions compete
Designed by Greg Norman, the Vidanta Vallarta Course is an 18-hole, par-73 layout spanning 7,200 yards, which converts to a par 71 with 7,436 yards during the PGA TOUR event. Its strategic design offers a mix of challenge and playability, with firm fairways, undulating greens and striking natural landscapes.
Awarded "Renovation of the Year" by Golf Inc. magazine, the course has become a must-play destination, celebrated for its impeccable condition and innovative layout. The PGA recognized Hole 10 as the toughest on the 2023 TOUR and the second most challenging in 2024.
A golfer’s paradise
VidantaWorld’s premier resort features two additional courses: The Nayar Course, a Jack Nicklaus-designed par-70 course known for its strategic bunkering and challenging elevation changes, and The Lakes Course, a 10-hole, par-3 layout designed to provide a unique after-dark experience with its illuminated fairways and greens.
It was at The Lakes Course where Tony Finau caddied for his sons right after becoming a champion in 2023.
Beyond the fairways
VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta is an immersive, unique experience and one of Grupo Vidanta’s seven luxury beach resort destinations in Mexico.
Sprawling 2,000 acres, it boasts five-star accommodations, personalized service, more than 40 dining options, 30 pools, pristine beaches and world-class spas.
You can learn more about VidantaWorld resorts at vidantaworld.com