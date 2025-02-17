Meet rookie Will Chandler, who beat playing partner Scottie Scheffler by six in first PGA TOUR Sunday appearance
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
In his rookie interview at PGA TOUR Studios last fall, Will Chandler was asked to identify the most important part of his routine. It wasn’t any drill, workout or nutritional regiment. It was simply getting a good night’s sleep.
At the WM Phoenix Open two weeks ago, Chandler learned Saturday evening that he would be grouped with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler for the final round at TPC Scottsdale. After missing the cut in his first two TOUR starts, Chandler thrived amidst the raucous atmosphere in the Arizona desert and earned a Sunday tee time for the first time on TOUR. Of all people, he’d play alongside Scheffler, who had won two of the last three WM Phoenix Opens amidst one of professional golf’s most dominant modern-era stretches.
Some might have had trouble sleeping. Chandler slept like a baby and then met the moment.
The University of Georgia alum, who Monday qualified into the WM after earning his first TOUR card via PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry last fall, carded a final-round 66 at TPC Scottsdale to tie for sixth and secure a spot in this week’s Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
“It feels good for sure,” the unassuming Chandler said afterward. “I’m not thinking about much. “I'm definitely, definitely pleased with the week, but I'm excited to get back to work and get home. I have a lot I can improve on for sure.”
Will Chandler sinks a 22-foot birdie putt at WM Phoenix Open
Chandler beat Scheffler by six strokes that Sunday. On the surface, it’s a head-scratching accomplishment, almost defying logistical belief. But look a few layers below, and it’s a testament to the deep talent in professional golf overall as well as Chandler’s even-keeled demeanor and consistent work ethic. Not much has been given to Chandler in his golf ascent. He scratched and clawed to crack the starting lineup at Georgia, then spent time on mini-tours early in his career before earning Korn Ferry Tour Special Temporary Membership last summer on the strength of four successful Monday qualifiers. Then at Final Stage of Q-School, he carded a back-nine 31 on the final day to earn PGA TOUR membership without a shot to spare.
Chandler has thrived with his back against the wall, so a Sunday date with Scheffler at the “People’s Open” barely registered on the radar of nerves. As Scheffler stumbled to a final-nine 41 at TPC Scottsdale, Chandler ascended the board with four birdies in his final seven holes. He drained a 23-foot birdie at the short par-4 17th after laying back off the tee – admitting afterward that he had popped up his 3-wood – and got up-and-down from 126 yards for a closing par after missing the 18th fairway into a bunker.
It marked Chandler’s first paycheck on the PGA TOUR, a sizable $310,500. That’s more than five times his previous highest paycheck in a TOUR-sanctioned event, $58,250 via a runner-up at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Magnit Championship last summer. Crucially, he earned 91.67 FedExCup points that will go a long way in his quest to maintain exempt TOUR status for 2026 via the top 100 on this year’s FedExCup Fall standings (a reduction from the top-125 number that marked the threshold for more than four decades).
Will Chandler birdies No. 15 at WM Phoenix Open
Sunday at the WM Phoenix Open marked a potential crossroads in Chandler’s career. Not only did he meet the moment, but he also thrived under the brightest lights. After signing his scorecard, he made the interview rounds on the CBS broadcast and at the general interview tent, where he was given ample opportunity to brag about himself, but didn’t seem particularly self-impressed. Far from it, as he poked fun at his inability to flush a 3-wood and also noted that one of the most memorable parts of the week was being barked at by Georgia fans after hitting a tee shot into the gallery. Chandler enjoyed the walk with Scheffler and fellow competitor Cameron Young (he met both for the first time that Sunday), but he experienced no jitters by meeting them. It was just another round of golf, one he had long visualized from his formative years outside Atlanta, having turned his family’s living room into a de facto workout facility.
“Will’s just an incredibly hard worker and an incredibly focused person,” said his brother Carter Chandler at Final Stage of Q-School last fall.
“As a mom, you’re always thinking, ‘What’s Plan B? What can he do? How can he translate this into another career?’” added his mom Beth Chandler at the time.
If her son’s performance at the WM is any indication, he won’t need any backup plan. Chandler’s rookie season on TOUR continues at this week’s Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, and the opportunities aren’t drying up anytime soon.
“I think I’m a hard worker, but everyone works hard,” Chandler said in his rookie interview. “That’s just a prerequisite for this job.”
At the WM Phoenix Open, the work showed.
PGA TOUR’s Devon Reagan contributed to this report.
Kevin Prise is an associate editor for the PGA TOUR. He is on a lifelong quest to break 80 on a course that exceeds 6,000 yards and to see the Buffalo Bills win a Super Bowl. Follow Kevin Prise on Twitter.