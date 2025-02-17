Meet rookie Will Chandler, who beat playing partner Scottie Scheffler by six in first PGA TOUR Sunday appearance

Sunday at the WM Phoenix Open marked a potential crossroads in Chandler’s career. Not only did he meet the moment, but he also thrived under the brightest lights. After signing his scorecard, he made the interview rounds on the CBS broadcast and at the general interview tent, where he was given ample opportunity to brag about himself, but didn’t seem particularly self-impressed. Far from it, as he poked fun at his inability to flush a 3-wood and also noted that one of the most memorable parts of the week was being barked at by Georgia fans after hitting a tee shot into the gallery. Chandler enjoyed the walk with Scheffler and fellow competitor Cameron Young (he met both for the first time that Sunday), but he experienced no jitters by meeting them. It was just another round of golf, one he had long visualized from his formative years outside Atlanta, having turned his family’s living room into a de facto workout facility.