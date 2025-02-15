Ludvig Åberg aces iconic third hole at Torrey Pines, earns $10,000 for 'Birdies for Good'
2 Min Read
First PGA TOUR hole-in-one gets him closer to winning bet with caddie
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
SAN DIEGO – Ludvig Åberg made a hole-in-one at the 140-yard, par-3 third hole in the third round of The Genesis Invitational on Saturday.
The shot landed behind the pin and spun back into the hole as Åberg pumped his fists, then high-fived playing partner Patrick Rodgers and their caddies.
The eagle moved Åberg to 6-under for the tournament, just two off the 36-hole lead of Davis Thompson. It also means more money for fire relief efforts in Los Angeles; for every ace this week, Genesis will donate $10,000 to California Rises.
It was Åberg’s first hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR, and the 14th on the third hole at Torrey Pines South since 1983. It had been over four years since the last one at No. 3, by Richy Werenski at the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open.
Åberg's ace marked the 44th at The Genesis Invitational since 1983 and the fourth in this event not at The Riviera Country Club. The most recent had been in 1998, when Rick Fehr aced the third hole at Valencia Country Club in Round 2.
Åberg holed out from greenside bunkers in each of the first two rounds and spoke Friday of a bet he has with his caddie, Joe Skovron.
Ludvig Åberg holes out from greenside bunker for eagle at Genesis
“I have a little bet with my caddie, Joe, to see how many hole-outs we can do this year, so that was one for the count,” Åberg said of his eagle from the sand on the last hole Friday. “I'm at four. We're doing through Hilton Head (the RBC Heritage, April 17-20) and I need to get to seven, so I've got a couple more (to go in order to win the bet).”
After his hole-in-one on Saturday, he’s at five hole-outs.
More importantly, he’s in the hunt for his second PGA TOUR title.