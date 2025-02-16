Maverick McNealy blitzes Torrey Pines with Sunday 64, finishes one short at The Genesis Invitational

“Scott Stallings texted me last night, he was like, ‘Don't be afraid of a hot start.’ You're right, get off to a hot start and you never know what's going to happen, and was swinging really well,” McNealy said afterward. “It was really fun. It's really fun when the ball's coming off exactly like you want when you're standing over a putt and you feel like it's just going to go in. It's one of those things; you get on a roll, you know it's going to come to an end at some point, but you just want to extend it as much as possible.”