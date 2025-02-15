Draws and Fades: Underdogs in place but Ludvig Åberg lurks at The Genesis Invitational

After the disaster of Saturday for McIlroy and Scheffler you’d be forgiven for steering clear. But if anyone has the firepower to storm up a leaderboard and put fear into others it would be one of those two. Given you get a little more juice on McIlroy, I’d lean towards him over the world No. 1 as he’s still leading the field in SG: Off-the-Tee and Driving Distance while sitting third in SG: Tee-to-Green. The Northern Irishman just couldn’t buy a putt on Saturday. If he maintains his tee-to-green game and actually makes putts, it could get some roars pumping around the pines.