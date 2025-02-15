Tiger Woods to return to action at TGL match next week

Woods’ last TOUR start was at The Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club, where he missed the cut. He had a tough 2024 season, beset by back pain until he went in for a microdiscectomy, believed to have been his sixth, in September. He returned to action at the family-friendly PNC Championship in December, and with son Charlie lost a thrilling playoff to Bernhard Langer and son Jason. Woods has played twice this year for Jupiter Links Golf Club in the new tech-infused TGL golf league, which he founded along with Rory McIlroy and Mike McCarley.