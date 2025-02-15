Tiger Woods to return to action at TGL match next week
2 Min Read
Withdrew from The Genesis Invitational to mourn loss of mother
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Tiger Woods, who planned to play in The Genesis Invitational this week but withdrew to process the passing of his mother Kultida, will be returning to action at the TGL match between his Jupiter Links Golf Club and New York Golf Club at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday.
Although he initially had planned to make his first official PGA TOUR start since July at Torrey Pines (the course is a fill-in host for The Genesis Invitational in the wake of the devastating fires that swept through Los Angeles), Woods, the tournament host, announced Monday that it was too soon after the death of his mother at age 80.
"I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready," Woods said in a statement. "I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss.
"Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom’s passing."
Woods’ last TOUR start was at The Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club, where he missed the cut. He had a tough 2024 season, beset by back pain until he went in for a microdiscectomy, believed to have been his sixth, in September. He returned to action at the family-friendly PNC Championship in December, and with son Charlie lost a thrilling playoff to Bernhard Langer and son Jason. Woods has played twice this year for Jupiter Links Golf Club in the new tech-infused TGL golf league, which he founded along with Rory McIlroy and Mike McCarley.
Jake Knapp replaced the 82-time PGA TOUR winner in the field at The Genesis Invitational, and is making the most of it with rounds of 71-71. At 2-under he was six behind solo leader Davis Thompson going into the weekend.
Woods’ TGL team, Jupiter Links, has one win and one loss. Woods and teammates Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim will be playing against New York Golf Club’s Cameron Young, Rickie Fowler and Matt Fitzpatrick. Kim, Fowler and Fitzpatrick all made the cut at The Genesis Invitational.