Power Rankings: WM Phoenix Open

The familiar two-inch rough has been allowed to grow to 3 1/2 inches this year. Bermudagrass greens that will run the full 12 feet on the Stimpmeter average about 7,000 square feet, so they’re still inviting enough on approach to encourage risk off the tee. There are no other changes, so TPC Scottsdale still tips at 7,261 yards. Because the entire course is overseeded, native colors are reserved for the desert landscape.