AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 2025 PGA TOUR season hits the midpoint of the West Coast Swing with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the second Signature Event of the season. The 80-man field will compete across two courses – Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course – and will be accompanied by amateurs for just the first two rounds.
Russell Henley leads the field with a first-round 8-under 64. Viktor Hovland and 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach champion Justin Rose are among six players tied at 7-under. Rory McIlroy is two shots back at 6-under after acing the par-3 15th hole at Spyglass Hill. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler made his season debut with a 5-under 67 after being sidelined by a puncture wound to his right hand. Past champion Jordan Spieth returned from offseason wrist surgery with a 2-under 70 while defending champion Wyndham Clark struggled to a 2-over 74.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 12:45-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: 12:30-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: noon-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured groups: 12:15-7 p.m.
|Featured groups: 11:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 12:15-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: noon-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Friday: 1-7 p.m
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.
Featured groups
FRIDAY
Marquee group
- 12:53 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg (Pebble Beach)
Featured groups
- 1:06 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman (Pebble Beach)
- 1:32 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth (Pebble Beach)
Featured holes
- Pebble Beach: Nos. 5 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 17 (par 3)