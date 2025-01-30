AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

Russell Henley leads the field with a first-round 8-under 64. Viktor Hovland and 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach champion Justin Rose are among six players tied at 7-under. Rory McIlroy is two shots back at 6-under after acing the par-3 15th hole at Spyglass Hill. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler made his season debut with a 5-under 67 after being sidelined by a puncture wound to his right hand. Past champion Jordan Spieth returned from offseason wrist surgery with a 2-under 70 while defending champion Wyndham Clark struggled to a 2-over 74.