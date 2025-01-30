PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

    The 2025 PGA TOUR season hits the midpoint of the West Coast Swing with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the second Signature Event of the season. The 80-man field will compete across two courses – Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course – and will be accompanied by amateurs for just the first two rounds.

    Russell Henley leads the field with a first-round 8-under 64. Viktor Hovland and 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach champion Justin Rose are among six players tied at 7-under. Rory McIlroy is two shots back at 6-under after acing the par-3 15th hole at Spyglass Hill. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler made his season debut with a 5-under 67 after being sidelined by a puncture wound to his right hand. Past champion Jordan Spieth returned from offseason wrist surgery with a 2-under 70 while defending champion Wyndham Clark struggled to a 2-over 74.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS)
    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Main feed: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 12:45-7 p.m.Marquee group: 12:30-7 p.m.Marquee group: noon-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 1-7 p.m.Featured groups: 12:15-7 p.m.Featured groups: 11:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 12:15-7 p.m.Featured holes: noon-7 p.m.Featured holes: 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Friday: 1-7 p.m
    • Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.


    Featured groups

    FRIDAY

    Marquee group

    • 12:53 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg (Pebble Beach)

    Featured groups

    • 1:06 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman (Pebble Beach)
    • 1:32 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth (Pebble Beach)

    Featured holes

    • Pebble Beach: Nos. 5 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

