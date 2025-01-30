Spyglass Hill pacesetters have chance to take control at Pebble Beach

Quite simply we are running with the horse for this course here, banking that he can be the type to tame Spyglass this week before returning to Pebble Beach. Cantlay has been T11-T4-T3-T11 in his last four runs at this tournament, so he clearly has some affinity with it. Last year he shot 64 on Spyglass Hill and if he does that again he might be leading the tournament.